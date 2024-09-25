12-hr power cut in some areas in DavOro, DavNor, Sept 28

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has announced a 12-hour power interruption in several areas in Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in line with the revamping works under the Mindanao Substation Rehabilitation Project.

In an announcement posted by Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc., (Nordeco), Wednesday, September 26, the service electrical interruption is also mainly to “replace poles, upgrade lines, and conduct preventive maintenance of Asuncion, Mipangi, Montevista, Monkayo, and Compostela Substations.”

The following areas that will be affected of the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. power interruption are Monkayo, Montevista, Compostela, Nabunturan, New Bataan, Maragusan, Laak, San Isidro, Kapalong, Asuncion, New Corella, and Talaingod, Mawab (except barangay Salvacion and Tuboran), Tagum City (except Brgy. Cuambogan and Sto.Niño), Pantukan (except barangay Las Arenas, Tagugpo, and Araibo), Mabini (except barangay Anitapan and Golden Valley) and Maco (except barangay Elizalde, Tagbaros, Panibasan, Teresa, Mainit, Masara, Kinuban, Limbo, New Barili, Malamodao, Gubatan, Panangan, and Calabcab)

On the other hand, from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m. (both 30 minutes), Nordeco will conduct a load switching which will affect several barangays of Mankilam, Pagsabangan, Magtaya, Kalubiran, Purok Banana, Magkidong,and Magtalisay in Tagum City.

NGCP is a privately owned corporation established on January 15, 2009, through Republic Act 9511. It is composed of three corporations: Monte Oro Grid Resources Corporation, Calaca High Power Corporation, and the State Grid Corporation of China.

It serves the Southeastern Mindanao areas particularly, Davao, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental. DEF