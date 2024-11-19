12-year-old found dead in suspected suicide

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of suicide

DAVAO DEL NORTE — A 12-year-old student from San Isidro, Davao del Norte, was found dead after allegedly taking his own life on Saturday morning, November 16, 2024, following a reported reprimand from his teacher.

The victim, identified as Ejay, a Grade 7 student, was discovered hanging from a coconut tree behind his home in Purok 1, Barangay San Miguel.

His mother, Edith, 47, found him and rushed him to the Davao Regional Medical Center in San Isidro, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Edith said that before the incident, she had sent Ejay and his younger sister home while she stayed behind to bathe. Afterward, she found concerning messages on her son’s phone, expressing distress over being scolded by his teacher. The teacher had also asked Ejay’s parents to visit the school school on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Authorities have not found any signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been suggested for further investigation. The family believes Ejay’s death was a result of suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a support hotline for assistance. In the Philippines, you can contact: 1553 (Luzon-wide, toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 (Globe or TM), or 09086392672 (Smart, Sun, or TNT). DTV