120 families in Hagonoy to finally own safe home lots

A MILESTONE in housing security and community safety was marked on Saturday, January 24, 2026, as 120 families in Barangay Malabang, Hagonoy, in Davao del Sur, moved one step closer to owning their own home lots, following the groundbreaking of a two-hectare relocation site purchased by the provincial government for ₱1.8 million.

The event, spearheaded by Vice Governor Marc Cagas, underscores the provincial government’s commitment to providing stable living conditions for residents who are living in landless situations, along road rights of way, or in dangerous areas prone to landslides and flooding.

Beneficiaries are comprised of landless residents of Malabang, including those who were tenants on large estates or residing in high-risk zones such as riverbanks and landslide-prone slopes, conditions that local and national housing policies seek to address.

Rules ensure homes are lived in and not commodified

Under the guidelines for the site, beneficiaries must satisfy basic residency requirements as endorsed by the barangay and follow conditions set by the provincial government.

Included in the strict rules is that lands cannot be sold; homes must be constructed on the lots; and homes must be used as primary residences.

These policies ensure that families benefit directly from the relocation effort and are not left vulnerable to speculation or absentee ownership.

“Kini puhon kung mutuman mo sa sabot sa asosasyon (association rules and policies), magpatukod gyud mo, inyoha na kining mga kaugalingong luna. So unsa ang importante, makabalay ta’g semento sa daplin sa kalsada, sa ilalom sa tulay, daplin sa sapa, o maningkamot ta makatukod ta’g balay diri sa relocation site, atong ipangalan ini Dodo Cagas Village, maningkamot mo, inyoha na kini puhon, kung makompleto na ninyo ni, mag-(secure) ta’g mga certificates nga magpamatuod nga inyoha na gyud ang balay ug luna,” Vice Gov. Cagas said.

(“Someday, if you comply with the association’s rules and policies, and you really build your homes, these lots will already be yours. So, what is important, building concrete houses along the roadside, under bridges, or beside rivers, or do we strive to build our homes here in the relocation site, we will name this the Dodong Cagas Village. Work hard, because this will eventually be yours. Once you complete everything, we will secure certificates that will prove that the house and the land truly belong to you.)

Relocation as part of a broader housing strategy

Land acquisition and relocation initiatives like the one in Malabang align with national policy and long-standing practice in the Philippines.

Republic Act 7279 — the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992 — mandates that local government units (LGUs), in coordination with the National Housing Authority, provide relocation or resettlement sites and basic services for families living in danger areas such as waterways, riverbanks, sidewalks, and other public places that pose safety hazards to residents.

At present, the provincial government has purchased 91 relocation sites across Davao del Sur with a total of 9,818 families/recipients. These include: Digos with 14 sites and 1,470 families; Bansalan with 11 sites and 1,403 families; Sta. Cruz with two sites and 116 families; Hagonoy with four sites and 610 families; Kiblawan with five sites and 462 families; Magsaysay with 14 sites and 1,685 families; Malalag with four sites and 466 families; Matanao with 18 sites and 1,963 families; Padada with seven sites and 642 families; and Sulop with 12 sites and 1,001 families.

By investing in land and relocation sites, LGUs such as Davao del Sur help fulfill a critical element of government housing strategy, making safe and secure land available to low-income residents who otherwise would have no legal claim to property and often remain in hazard-prone informal settlements.

Research shows that access to land and relocation programs helps families escape unsafe living conditions, reduce disaster risk, and potentially improve access to employment and social services, especially when sites are located nearer to jobs and community resources.

Why relocation sites matter

Relocation plays a role in disaster risk reduction, removing families from flood- and landslide-prone areas that are increasingly dangerous amid climate change-linked weather events.

For many residents of Barangay Malabang, the upcoming transfer of land ownership represents both a personal milestone and a greater sense of stability. With support from the provincial government, these families are poised to build safe homes where they can thrive, improve their quality of life, and enhance community security. CEA