120K applications at Comelec-Davao from Feb 12-Apr 6

AN OFFICIAL from the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) said there were about 120,000 applications for varied requests in their office from February 12 to May 6, 2024.

Atty. Gay Enumerables, assistant regional director of Comelec-Davao, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the City Mayor’s Office, that there are around 121,024 applications for registration, transfer, correction or change of name, and reactivation.

Of the 121,024 applications, 10,373 were from Davao del Sur, 6,815 were from Davao Occidental, 30, 917 from Davao del Norte, 21,277 were from Davao de Oro, 23,075 were from Davao Oriental, and 28,567 were from Davao City.

Of Davao City’s 28,567 applications, 11,883 were from the first district, 9,975 were from the second district, and 6,709 were from the third district.

“Before the end, before the deadline on September 30, ma-accommodate na namo tanan and wala nay magreklamo, wala nay magtapok, mag-crowd sa last two weeks before the deadline (Before the end, before the deadline on September 30 ends we hope that we can accommodate all the applicants and no one will file complaints on them not being able to apply, and there will be no crowding in the last two weeks before the deadline),” she said.

Enumerables added that the Comelec office is open from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and even during holidays. She then encourages Dabawenyos, who intends to apply for registration, transfer, correction or change of name, and reactivation to do so on said schedule.

Meanwhile, the office is looking into making malls voting precincts for voters in Davao City. Enumerables shared that some of the malls that cater to Comelec are SM Ecoland and NCCC Victoria. However, she clarified that these malls could not cater to all the voters in their vicinity.

“Of course, kami nangita’g pamaagi kay mas convenient man gyud ang mall voting, but of course, we have to understand nga dili entire barangay ang ma-cater pipila lang ka mga cluster precincts, sa mga dinagko nga cluster precincts kay eskwelahan (Of course, we will look for a way since it is more convenient if it's mall voting but of course, we have to understand that it is not the entire barangay that the malls can be catered to and the cluster precincts would be in schools),” she said.

The first day of registration, on February 12, 2024, marks the beginning of the continuing voters' registration, which will extend until September 30, 2024, in anticipation of the 2025 midterm elections.

Some of the requirements for voters' registration include one copy of the forms from the office (or download online), a valid government ID, or a birth certificate.

Students without a valid government ID can use their library card for registration. Enumerables said voters' IDs are not being issued due to the National ID, but the office offers a free voter certificate. RGP