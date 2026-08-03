13 contingents to compete in Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan 2026

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) has revealed the contingents for the school-based and open-based categories for the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan.

CTOO announced that for the school-based category, there are five contingents: Sta. Ana Performing Arts Guild of Sta. Ana National High School; Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School Mana Performing Arts Ensemble of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School.

Don Enrique Bustamante National High School’s Tribung Bago Gallerahanun Performing Arts Guild, Lapu-Lapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company and Paalab Cultural Dance Group of Assumption College of Davao, and San Roque Central Elementary School Dance Troupe.

Meanwhile, for the open-based category, the eight contingents are Lumad Mainitnon Folkloric Group of Mainit, Surigao del Norte; Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Balangay City High Performing Arts of Mati City, Davao Oriental; and Nagadaya Dance Artist Ensemble of Pantukan, Davao de Oro; Ka’Aniyogan Performing Arts Guild of Tarragona, Davao Oriental; Panay National High School Hamungaway Performing Arts Group of Sto. Niño, Cotabato; Alegria Dance Company of Sarangani Province; and Saug Kadagaya Dance Company of Asuncion, Davao del Norte.

Earlier, the CTOO announced that the grand showdown of this year's Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan will be transferred to the Davao Coastal Road along Tulip Drive, marking the first time the festival's finale will be staged outside its traditional venue at San Pedro Square.

CTOO announced the venue change on July 23, saying it was in response to public calls to make the event more accessible.

However, the CTOO clarified that the street dancing competition will still follow its traditional route from Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Square. Only the grand showdown will take place at the coastal road.

The city has also increased the cash prizes for the Indak-Indak competition. The open category champion will receive P1.5 million, one of the highest prizes among the country's major festivals, while the school-based category champion will take home P1 million.

The city has allocated P68 million for the Kadayawan Festival 2026, up from P60 million last year. Organizers have lined up 26 events for residents and visitors. RGP