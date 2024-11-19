13 suspects sued for illegal quarrying in Tamugan

THIRTEEN individuals allegedly involved in illegal quarrying operations near the Tamugan River in Marilog District are facing legal charges after being arrested on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The suspects were presented during a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) on Tuesday, November 19. They were informed of the violations they committed, including Republic Act 7942 or The Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and Presidential Decree 1586, which mandates securing an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) for environmentally critical projects.

According to NBI-Semro spokesperson Agent Elias Leaño, approximately 20 to 30 individuals were initially involved in the illegal operation, valued at over P1 million. However, only 13 were apprehended during the raid.

“Ito sila, illegal, hindi sila kumukuha ng permit, it destroys the collection of taxes of our government (These illegal operators do not secure permits, depriving the government of tax revenues)," Leaño said. He added that the group failed to coordinate with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Davao (MGB-Davao) and the City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

Most arrested were laborers, including handpickers, drivers, backhoe operators, and skilled miners.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects told Davao reporters in an impromptu interview that the NBI-Semro had no facial evidence to back their allegations against him. He claimed that, at the time of the incident he was simply doing laundry in the river and was confused as to why he was arrested by the regional investigative unit.

“Naay area akoang partner dadto. Ako, nanlaba ra ko sa sapa, pag-abot sa NBI, giapil kog dakop (My partner has an area there. I was just doing my laundry in the river when the NBI arrested me)," the suspect said.

As of press time, NBI-Semro is coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao (DENR-Davao) and other environmental agencies to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Tamugan River, vital for agricultural and residential water supply in Davao, is a protected natural resource.

Indigenous communities such as the Obu-Manuvu, Bagobo-Klata, and Ata serve as volunteers safeguarding the river.

Classified as Class A by the DENR, the river is suitable for traditional water treatment and plays a crucial role in the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, providing drinking water to thousands of residents. DEF