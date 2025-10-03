₱130-K shabu seized, drug den dismantled in Davao de Oro

MABINI, Davao de Oro — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (Pdea)- Davao de Oro Provincial Office, in coordination with the Mabini Municipal Police Station, dismantled an alleged drug den during a buy-bust operation conducted at Purok 9, Barangay Cadunan, Mabini, on October 1, 2025, at around 3:40 a.m.

The target of the operation, identified as alias Nikoy, 25, alleged maintainer of the drug den, was arrested after selling one sachet of suspected shabu weighing approximately 10 grams worth Ᵽ10,000, to a Pdea undercover agent.

Also apprehended were alias Oning, an alleged employee of the drug den, and a visitor identified as alias Aying.

Confiscated during the operation were seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a substance believed to be shabu with an estimated total weight of 19 grams, valued at around ₱129,200.

Also recovered were one Glock .40 caliber pistol with live ammunition, various drug paraphernalia, and the marked buy-bust money.

The suspects will be facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. PR