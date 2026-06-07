1,300 police deployed for Davao school opening

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will deploy 1,300 police personnel across 444 public and private schools in Davao City for the opening of classes on June 8, 2026.

DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Caballero announced during a press conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel that the deployment aims to guarantee the safety and security of students, teachers, and parents as learners return for the start of the academic year.

“For the opening sa klase, ang atoang Davao City Police Office is naa tay 1,300 ka mga PNP personnel na gipabutang ang atuang City Director sa 444 ka mga eskwelahan, private and public para pagsiguro nato na kung naay mga concern, problema ang mga ginikanan, estudyante, or mga maestra, anaa dayun ang kapulisan nato sa Davao City Police Office para makahatag ug solusyon or maka-react dayon kung naay mga problema na ma-encounter ang atuang mga maestra,” Caballero said.

(For the opening of classes, the Davao City Police Office has 1,300 PNP personnel deployed by our City Director across 444 private and public schools. This ensures that if parents, students, or teachers have any concerns or problems, our Davao City police forces are immediately on-site to provide solutions or react promptly to any issues encountered.)

Caballero added that the DCPO will establish 198 Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in both public and private schools to provide immediate assistance and address concerns raised by school communities.

“Kung naay concern sa mga eskwelahan, naa tay police assistance desk na gipabutang ang City Director para kung naay mga concern ang mga ginikanan, mga bata, ug mga maestra, naa atong kapulisan sa mga eskwelahan,” she said.

(Kung naay concern sa mga eskwelahan, naa tay police assistance desk na gipabutang ang City Director para kung naay mga concern ang mga ginikanan, mga bata, ug mga maestra, naa atong kapulisan sa mga eskwelahan)

The security operations are part of the DCPO’s comprehensive public safety plan for the school opening, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of students back to classrooms across the city.

The Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) reported that it expects 1.4 to 1.5 million students to enroll in the region for Academic Year 2026–2027.

Speaking during the interagency meeting on June 3, 2026 at the Apo View Hotel in Davao City, Deped-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo said that based on data from Academic Year 2025–2026, they had 1,317,420 enrollees. This number is projected to increase to 1.4 to 1.5 million this academic school year.

The agency has 56,701 personnel. Of that number, 49,156 are in teaching positions, 4,709 are in non-teaching positions, and 2,836 are in teaching-related positions.

Deped-Davao has conducted an interagency meeting with all its divisions, local government agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector to coordinate efforts in providing a safe environment for students during the opening of classes. FRANCES KIM CAHILA/ADDU, SUNSTAR INTERN