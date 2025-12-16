1.3K quake-hit Davao Oriental tourism workers get cash aid

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — A total of 1,337 tourism workers in Davao Oriental, who were affected by the recent series of earthquakes that struck the province on October 10, received cash assistance through Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT).

Under the “Bayanihan sa Bukas na May Pag-asa sa Turismo” initiative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Tourism (DOT), the assistance aims to support tourism workers whose livelihoods were disrupted by the disaster.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and DOT Secretary Christina Frasco led the distribution, expressing the government’s commitment to supporting the recovery of the tourism workers in the province, especially since Davao Oriental remains one of the top tourism destinations in the Davao region.

“Itong partnership natin ng DOT ay napakaganda dahil ito ang sektor na inuuna natin pagdating sa tulong pinansyal. Alam namin na produktibo kayo at malaki ang kontribusyon ninyo sa lokal at pambansang ekonomiya. Kaya sa oras ng pangangailangan, nararapat lamang na kami naman ang mangalaga sa inyo,” Gatchalian shared.

(Our partnership with the DOT is important because this is the sector we prioritize when it comes to financial assistance. We know that you are productive, significantly contributing to both the local and national economies. That is why in times of need, it is only right that we take care of you.)

Meanwhile, Frasco emphasized that the government will continue working closely with the local government unit and other national agencies to ensure proper assistance to the affected tourism workers, who play a vital role in sustaining the tourism sector.

“Our goal is really to make sure that tourism continues to be a stable, secure, and reliable source of livelihood for our local communities and our country’s economy,” Frasco said.

Each tourism worker from various tourism-related establishments across 10 towns in the province received cash aid amounting to P10,341.

During the distribution in Mati City on December 4, the cabinet secretaries were joined by Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario, DSWD Undersecretary Diane Cajipe, DOT Assistant Secretary Judilyn Quiachon, DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo Aradanas, and DOT-Davao Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan.

Aside from supporting tourism workers, DSWD-Davao continues the distribution of ECT to earthquake-affected families in Davao Oriental.

As of December 1, DSWD-Davao has reported that 849 severely-hit families in the province have received cash aid, including the 11,780 slightly-affected families.

Families severely affected by the earthquake received P10,341, while slightly affected families received P5,362. PIA DAVAO