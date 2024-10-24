13K security personnel to secure cemeteries

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) announced that it will deploy around 13,000 safety and security personnel from October 31 to November 3, 2024, in line with the commemoration of All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day.

Osca Partuza, operations and coordination officer of PSSO, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, October 24, 2024, at the CHO Building that they will deploy approximately 13,136 safety and security personnel, with an average deployment of 3,284 per day.

Partuza added that the safety and security personnel will come from the City Economic Enterprise (CEE), Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Task Force-Davao (TFD), City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Highway Patrol Group (HPG), among others.

“Sa muabutay nga [The upcoming] Undas sa [the] safety and security clusters would be security (in) about 30 ka mga cemeteries po and this includes the 14 private cemeteries and 10 public cemeteries, 14 barangay cemeteries,” he said.

He said the personnel would be deployed in the 38 cemeteries in the city as he encouraged the public visiting the cemeteries for the commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day to follow the safety protocols maintained by the city to avoid any untoward incidents.

PSSO reminded the public not to bring loudspeakers and sound systems; however, he stressed that guitars are allowed as long as they are used for religious activities.

The office said that umbrellas are permitted inside cemeteries, provided they are not pointy, and that bringing sharp objects is prohibited.

The office said that bringing lighters is allowed as long as they will be used to light candles and not cigarettes following the No-Smoking Ordinance of Davao City.

Partuza shared that every cemetery would have medical outposts to address medical emergencies, especially for the elderly, to ensure they receive necessary medical attention.

The City Government of Davao has released the public guidelines for the upcoming All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day commemoration and the CTTMO also released a traffic scheme for all major cemeteries in the city to avoid severe traffic congestion due to the anticipated influx of visitors. RGP

