13th Regional Travel Fair gathers 140 buyers, over 135 sellers

THE 13th Regional Travel Fair (RTF) brings in 140 buyers and over 135 sellers in General Santos City from September 26-30, 2024 to promote local and national tourism.

Organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) and the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 12, the fair aims to sell Philippines’ tourism through Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sessions; offer discounted travel deals to encourage public participation; and enhance collaboration with local tourism offices by highlighting emerging trends and best practices.

During the RTF, the buyers are TPB members and DOT-accredited entities, while the sellers are from the host region.

The provinces and cities of Region 12 participated in the B2B sessions, each presenting their tourism reports. These include the Province of Sarangani, City of Koronadal, City of Kidapawan, Province of Cotabato, City of Tacurong, Province of Sultan Kudarat, Municipality of T'boli in South Cotabato, and General Santos City.

Teresita D. Landon, Acting Head of the Office of the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Marketing and Promotions at the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, highlighted the importance of networking and collaboration as the travel fair is designed as a dynamic platform for professionals to connect, explore potential partnerships, and discuss innovative ideas.

The RTF not only focuses on building connections and partnerships but also serves as a platform for regions to promote their tourism products by showcasing tourist spots, culture, and delicacies. As part of the five-day event, RTF buyers, sellers, and other participants toured to various tourism sites across Region 12.

These tours included a range of activities, such as cultural and heritage experiences, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the region's rich tourism offerings and cultural heritage.

According to Landon, a follow-up event will be conducted three to four months after the fair to review reports and assess the success of collaborations between buyers and sellers. A report is also submitted after a year to DOT.

"One of our corporate scorecard targets is the number of meetings held between buyers and sellers, both domestically and internationally, as well as the business outcomes and results generated,” Landon added.

Landon emphasized that the RTF is hosted by different regions across the Philippines every year, giving each region the opportunity to host as part of the objective to ensure "fair promotions." Last year's RTF was hosted successfully by the Ilocos Region.

According to Landon, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has expressed interest in hosting next year’s RTF. AJA