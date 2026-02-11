14th Madrash graduation honors 250 students

A TOTAL of 250 Madrasah students graduated on Saturday as the Madrasah Comprehensive Development and Promotion Unit (MCDPU) of Davao City held its 14th presentation of traditional Madrasah graduates at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center.

The event recognized the outstanding achievements of elementary, high school, and college Traditional Madrasah graduates from the city, as well as the city government’s commitment to fostering inclusive, culturally responsive, and value-based education.

“[Ang purpose ng Madarasah] is ang mga estudyante dito mabigyan sila ng true teachings in Islam (Madrasah is meant to provide Muslim students in the city with the true teachings of Islam),” Shayk Jamal S. Munib, MCDPU’s executive program director, said in an interview with the City Information Office.

Traditional Madrasah prepares Muslim children to become “assiduous, committed Muslims” in pursuing endeavors that will not only benefit themselves, but also families and the communities through social, moral, intellectual, and religious education of the Muslim youth.

“Yung contribution ng Madrasah sa community natin is on peace and security because is Madrasah kapag naintindihan mo talaga ang true teachings ng Islam, magiging law-abiding citizen ka (One of the biggest contributions of Madrasah in the community is anchored on peace and security because once you understand the true teachings of Islam, you’ll be a law-abiding citizen),” Munib said.

Salman Sugaran Sameon, one of the Islamic Studies graduates from the Eastern Mindanao Islamic Academy, expressed his gratitude to the City Government of Davao for its consistent support to the Muslim community, highlighting the city’s thrust to inclusive growth and development.

“Malaki po ang naitulong nila sa amin kasi dito sa Davao walang barrier sa pagitan ng Muslim at ano ma’ng relihiyon at ‘yon po’y isang daan upang mapakita at mapakilala namin ang Muslim ‘di lang dito sa Davao Kundi sa buong mundo (The City Government significantly helped us, especially because here in Davao, there are no religious barriers [but] showcase and introduce Muslims not only here in Davao but throughout the world),” he said.

The MCDPU continues to implement programs and initiatives for the Muslim youth in the city, including the recent development of a Madrasah textbook for elementary Madrasah students. Currently, there are also over 4,000 Traditional Madrasah students enrolled in Madrasah institutions in the city. CIO