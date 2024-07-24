1.5-M enrollees eyed in Davao

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) aims to enroll 1.5 million students for the 2024-2025 school year, up from the 1.4 million enrolled in 2023-2024.

Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo, spokesperson for DepEd-Davao, stated during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday morning, July 24, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that achieving this goal requires the participation of parents and guardians.

"Hingusgan namo ang panawagan sa mga ginikanan na wala pa nag pa enroll, pa enroll namo (We are intensifying our call to parents who have not yet enrolled their children to do so now) because the deadline is set, is scheduled on July 26, 2024, we do not know yet if there is an extension," he said.

He encouraged parents to enroll their children early to avoid congestion on the last day, noting that many Filipinos tend to enroll at the last minute.

As of 5 p.m. on July 22, 2024, the number of enrolled students in the region is 726,949, with 361,310 males and 365,639 females. Atillo expects this number to increase as enrollment in the Davao Region is still ongoing.

Regarding students lacking required documents, Atillo assured that DepEd allows some flexibility. Parents can still enroll their children even without complete documents, as there is time to gather them. Schools are instructed to accept these students and not reject their enrollment.

Enrollment runs from July 3 to 26, while Brigada Eskwela started on July 22 and will conclude on July 27. Atillo added that DepEd has revitalized its Oplan Balik Eskwela and will collaborate with other government agencies for the upcoming start of classes on July 29, 2024. RGP