1,500 DavOr families isolated by `Kabayan’ get food packs

Around 1,500 families in remote areas of Davao Oriental, affected by Tropical Storm Kabayan, have received food packs.

The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental announced in a Facebook post on December 22, 2023, that 1,564 families in Barangay Pichon, Caraga, Davao Oriental, received assistance from the local government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWD).

Access to the area was challenging due to the collapsed Lamiawan Bridge, the only connection to the Poblacion proper, caused by the storm. Government personnel used a Philippine Air Force helicopter to reach the isolated community, which had faced landslides and isolation.

Davao Oriental was heavily affected by Tropical Storm Kabayan, which made landfall in Barangay Concepcion, Manay.

The storm brought moderate to heavy rains, resulting in floods and landslides across Davao Region.

Residents of Barangay Pichon had been using small boats to cross the collapsed bridge.

Governor Niño Uy, engaging directly with residents, pledged to expedite road repairs and implement an alternative plan to reconnect isolated communities with the town center.

According to the progress report by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on December 20, 2023, approximately P4,322,006.7 was allocated for assistance to affected families in Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro. Of this amount, 730 pack lunches were distributed to individuals affected by Tropical Storm Kabayan. RGP