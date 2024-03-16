1,500 drivers, conductors at DCott to undergo surprise drug test

Around 1,500 drivers and conductors of the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott) will undergo a surprise drug test in line with the “Oplan Harabas” for this year's Holy Week commemoration.

In an interview with dxDC-RMN earlier this week, DCOTT Head Aisa Usop revealed that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao (PDEA-Davao) will be spearheading the Oplan Harabas.

Meanwhile, law enforcement and other concerned agencies such as the LTO, Philippine National Police-Davao (PNP-Davao), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Traffic Enforcement Unit, and City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) are ensuring the commuters a peaceful trip as terminals receive an influx of passengers for the religious commemoration.

“Alang sa atong mga driver, atong huna-hunaon nga kaligtasan sa atoang mga pasahero nagaagad gyud sa inyuhang mga kamot ug mag-amping kita sa pagmaneho (For our drivers, we should think that the safety of our passengers really depends on your hands and we should be careful while driving),” she said.

To recall, Usop said that their agency will implement the existing ordinance on the “no-pick-up” policy which means that the loading and unloading of passengers must occur only at the terminal.

The official has also urged bus companies to renew their special permits from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) ahead of the anticipated surge in passengers during the upcoming Holy Week. DEF