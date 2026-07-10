159 families relocated as Mindanao Railway Project gains momentum

A TOTAL of 159 informal settler families (ISFs) affected by the Tagum segment of the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) have transferred to government-built housing in Barangay Mankilam, Tagum City, as right-of-way clearing continues for the long-delayed project.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Wednesday, July 8, that the relocation is part of efforts to pave the way for the railway's implementation, which has gained renewed momentum following moves to revive the project.

The relocation follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure that families displaced by major infrastructure projects receive adequate housing and support.

Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez said infrastructure development should improve people's lives, not simply build transport systems.

“Malinaw ang utos ng Pangulo na we go beyond just constructing railways. Dapat tiyakin din natin na ang mga pamilyang maaapektuhan ay may maayos na relokasyon, sapat na suporta, at pagkakataong magkaroon ng maayos at ligtas na pamumuhay (The President's directive is clear: we must go beyond building railways. We must also ensure that affected families receive proper relocation, adequate support, and the opportunity to live in safe and decent communities),” Lopez said.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition, Irish Calaguas, said construction will move forward once the government completes right-of-way acquisition.

Under a memorandum of agreement between the DOTr and the Tagum City government, the national government will shoulder a substantial portion of the housing cost. Beneficiary families will pay P1,500 a month for 25 years.

The relocation site covers 4.2 hectares and features 62 quadruplex buildings with a total of 248 housing units.

Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy urged beneficiaries to value the opportunity and preserve their new homes.

“Napakaswerte ninyo sa mga bahay na ito. Talagang mapalad kayo dahil nabigyan na kayo ng sarili ninyong tahanan. Marami pa sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Tagum ang hanggang ngayon ay naghahanap pa rin ng lote. Kayo, may lote na, may bahay pa kaya alagaan ninyo ito. Huwag ninyo itong ipaupa sa iba, at huwag din ipagbili ang inyong karapatan sa bahay na ito (You are fortunate to receive these homes. Many families in Tagum are still looking for land, but you now have both a house and a lot. Take care of your homes. Do not rent them out or sell your rights to them),” Uy said.

Some beneficiaries interviewed by the DOTr said the relocation would greatly improve their living conditions. They cited stronger homes that would prevent roof leaks and flooding during heavy rains, along with better construction quality.

Another resident acknowledged that leaving a community where the family had lived for decades would require adjustment, but said the government's assistance made the transition easier and provided a chance to own a safer and more permanent home.

The first phase of the Mindanao Railway Project covers the 100-kilometer Tagum-Davao-Digos corridor and includes eight stations across Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur. Once operational, it is expected to serve more than 100,000 passengers daily.

The project, launched in 2018, stalled after repeated delays, including the cancellation of a China-backed loan in 2023.

In 2024, the government revived the project by commissioning the Asian Development Bank to conduct a new feasibility study that will guide funding and implementation.

The Mindanao Railway Project forms part of the government's long-term plan to develop more than 2,000 kilometers of railway across Mindanao, although the timetable for full implementation remains dependent on ongoing studies and financing arrangements. RGL