15th Davao City Baseball Cup 2024 opens February 16 in Calinan

The highly-anticipated baseball spectacle in Mindanao returns after a three-year hiatus, as the 15th Davao City Baseball Cup, organized by the Datu Uchida Development Foundation Inc. (DUDFI), gets underway at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Lt. C. Villafuerte Sr. Elementary School grounds in Calinan.

Ines Mallari, president of the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School (PNJKIS) and Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku, said the last Baseball Cup was held in February 2020, but was subsequently halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mallari, during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao on Thursday, February 15, 2024, said just like before, this year's Baseball Cup will be grand and festive.

"We have 14 teams participating this year, public school teams from Davao City and as far as Agusan del Sur. The competition features strong teams such as the multi-titled Baguio Central Elementary School and Baguio National High School (BNHS) are among the strong teams competing," she said.

Other notable teams in the elementary division are Lt. Col. Villafuerte Sr. Elementary School, Bayabas Integrated School, New Tawas Elementary School, Talomo Central Elementary School, Calinan Central Elementary School, Don Juan dela Cruz Elementary School, and Buhisan Elementary School.

In the secondary division, BNHS will vie for the title against Crossing Bayabas National High School, Sta. Maria National High School, Baguio National School of Arts and Trades, Calinan National High School, and Buhisan National High School.

Mallari said all participating teams will receive free baseball equipment from Japan and free lunch, shirts, caps, transportation subsidy, and Yakult drinks during the two-day tournament that stakes P12,000, P6,000, P3,000, and P1,500 for the top four teams. The winners will also claim trophies.

The most valuable players (MVPs) will take home P1,000 along with medals.

DUDF sports director Yusuke Uchida, also the second vice president of the event's major sponsor Tokyo Kichijoji Lions Club (TKLC), said they want to help "instill the values of discipline, sportsmanship, and teamwork" in young baseball players.

Uchida is the grandson of DUDF founder Tatsuo Uchida, a Davao City-born Japanese, and a Datu Bago awardee recognized for his charitable works.

Masaki Suzuki, Tokyo Kichijoji Lions Club chairman of funds and international committee, expressed his newfound passion for the sport after watching major baseball games last year.

At least 30 Japanese guests from the TKLC will grace the opening ceremony and witness the games.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte was also invited to guest in the opening rites of the tournament also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). MLSA