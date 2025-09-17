16 Davao grads shine in Social Work boards

A TOTAL of 16 graduates from Davao Region schools made it to the topnotchers list of the September 2025 Licensure Examination for Social Workers.

Topping the exam is Desiree Revilla Alimbon of the University of Mindanao–Davao City (UM-Davao) with a 90.80% rating. She was followed by Jhunhalyne Suliva Villarta of Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU), who placed second with 90.60%.

Sharing third place were Ailyn Hasim Maute and Jaylo Albet Tanudra, both from UM-Davao, with 90.40%. Dianne Malacad of Davao del Norte State College (DNSC) ranked fifth with 90%.

Also on the list were Jane Claire Besonia Espina of AdDU and Micheleth Buenaflor Rivera of DNSC, who tied at seventh with 89.60%. Dynah Jane Balili Aguilar of UM-Davao placed eighth with 89.40%.

Tied at ninth with 89.20% were Maebhret Mag-Aso Mabida, Riolie Chris Cadayona Salvacion, Myls Cabrillas Sarza, and Kheazel Monteser Uy of UM-Davao; and Rejane Antonio Sanchez of the University of Southern Philippines. Finally, Xinia Bansil Balao and Michelle Joice Tan Tejada of UM-Davao, along with Rizalyn Febb Lorejas Sarte of DNSC, all landed in tenth place with 89%.

Top-performing schools

DNSC emerged as the Top 1 Best-Performing School nationwide with a 100% passing rate.

“With all 88 examinees passing the board exam, DNSC was recognized as the Top 1 Best-Performing School nationwide in the category for institutions with 51 or more examinees and at least an 80 percent passing rate," DNSC announced on Facebook.

UM-Davao, meanwhile, placed seventh among the best-performing schools in the same category.

It posted a 98.56 percent passing rate for first-time takers and 96.50 percent overall, well above the national passing rate of 76.02 percent.

"Congratulations to all the BS in Social Work students at the University of Mindanao for successfully passing the September 2026 Social Worker Licensure Examination!" UM posted on Facebook on Tuesday, September 16.

The PRC announced that 7,334 out of 9,647 examinees passed the September 2025 Licensure Examination for Social Workers, conducted across 18 testing centers nationwide.

