16 Davao Region gas stations shut amid fuel shortage

AT LEAST 16 gasoline stations in Davao Region have shut down as fuel supply constraints ripple through the local market, authorities said.

Data from the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) showed the closures account for a portion of the region’s 632 verified gasoline stations. Officials linked the shutdowns primarily to supply shortages tied to the ongoing oil crisis driven by tensions in the Middle East.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, in an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao, said authorities have activated a dedicated response to monitor and address fuel-related concerns.

The task force, called the Special Unified Response to Fuel Issues, is tracking developments on the ground, coordinating with relevant agencies, and managing disruptions in fuel availability.

Dela Rey stressed that the closures stem from supply shortages, not operational or financial problems.

“Ilahang rason kay shortage sa suplay. Sa pagkakaron padayon gihapon ang amoang monitoring and ang mga provincial offices nato ga-report usab sa ilahang mga na-monitor (The reason is a supply shortage. For now, we continue monitoring, and our provincial offices are also reporting what they observe),” she said.

She said the first closure was recorded in Davao del Norte on March 9, with the latest reported in the same province on March 22, indicating persistent supply pressure in the area.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with provincial police offices submitting regular updates on stations that have shut down or risk suspending operations.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has ordered inspections of underground storage tanks in affected stations to verify fuel levels. Initial estimates show reserves have dropped to critical levels, at about 10 percent to 15 percent of capacity.

The closures come as fuel prices surge, further straining suppliers and consumers. Recent adjustments pushed gasoline prices up by ₱8 to ₱12 per liter, diesel by ₱15 to ₱18, and kerosene by ₱12 to ₱22.

In some areas, diesel prices have climbed to as high as ₱100 per liter, driven by limited supply and strong demand.

Industry observers said supply constraints, not just rising prices, now define the situation, as distributors struggle to secure sufficient fuel.

With global oil markets still volatile, authorities warned that further disruptions remain possible.

PRO-Davao said it will continue working with the DOE and other stakeholders to stabilize fuel distribution and minimize the impact on communities. DEF