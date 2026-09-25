16 EV charging stations across Davao Region

DAVAO Region now has 16 registered EV charging stations, with most concentrated in Davao City, as the Department of Energy (DOE) works to expand charging infrastructure and integrate the growing electricity demand from electric vehicles into power distribution planning.

As of the third quarter of 2026, Davao City accounts for 14 of the region's registered and operational Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), while Tagum City and Digos City have one each, according to the DOE Mindanao Field Office.

The regional figure was clarified by the DOE after an earlier report cited a different count for charging stations in Davao City.

Dr. Erick George D. Uy, OIC-Chief of the Energy Utilization Management Division of the DOE Mindanao Field Office, said the continued growth of electric vehicles also requires distribution utilities to account for their additional electricity demand in their long-term plans.

Uy made the statement during the Habi at Kape forum at Ayala Abreeza Malls in Davao City earlier this week: "...by all distribution utilities. So they are to be included in their respective Distribution Development Plans (DDP)."

He further explained that electricity demand associated with electric vehicles should be incorporated into the forecasts submitted to distribution entities.

"Yes, forecast… So, all related to electricity demand forecasts from EV... from electric vehicles, particularly, isa-submit po sa mga distribution entities."

The DOE's approach means the expansion of EV use is being considered not only as a transportation concern but also as part of electricity distribution planning.

This becomes increasingly relevant as EV adoption accelerates nationwide. The DOE reported that 66,685 electric vehicles were sold from January to August 2026, equivalent to about 24.7 percent of the 270,124 total vehicle sales recorded during the same period. The figure includes 20,716 hybrid electric vehicles, 29,649 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and 16,320 battery electric vehicles.

The country had 60,906 registered EVs in 2025, a 2.5-fold increase from the previous year's level, according to the DOE.

The growing number of vehicles has been accompanied by an expansion of charging infrastructure.

As of August 31, 2026, the country had 1,876 registered EV charging points, consisting of 878 alternating-current (AC) charging points, 470 direct-current (DC) charging points, and 528 battery-swapping points.

The latest nationwide average commercial charging fees were P24.46 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for AC charging, P31.49 per kWh for DC charging, and P53.46 per kWh for battery swapping, based on data reported from the DOE's EV charging fee monitoring system.

The DOE requires charging fees to be unbundled so consumers can see the components of the amount they are paying. Its guidelines cover the breakdown of charging fees imposed by commercial-use charging stations, while own-use charging stations are not allowed to collect charging fees.

Uy said the availability of charging infrastructure remains an important part of the transition, particularly in areas outside major urban centers.

"Yes, that is why, as mentioned earlier, we have been facilitating the.... 'yong mga complementary guidelines natin for the charging infrastructure. So, as mentioned earlier, the DOE is about to... is developing the guidelines for mandated installation of EVCS (Electric Vehicle Charging Stations) in identified public and private buildings. So, this is yet to be issued, probably…” Uy said.

The proposed policy is intended to identify specific public and private establishments that will be required to install EV charging stations under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI).

The DOE announced on September 23 that it would conduct its fifth public consultation on the proposed department circular covering the mandated installation of EVCS in identified establishments.

The agency is also working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on a proposed joint memorandum circular intended to streamline the permitting process for the installation and operation of EV charging stations.

As of August 31, the DOE had accredited 422 EVCS providers nationwide, consisting of 167 service providers, 145 operators, and 110 suppliers.

The expansion of charging infrastructure is part of the government's broader electric mobility policy under Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which seeks to establish an enabling environment for EV adoption and the development of related industries. DEF