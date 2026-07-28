16 families affected by road slip get P10,000 each

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has provided P10,000 each to the 16 families affected by the landslide incident that occurred in Barangay Marahan, Marilog District, Davao City.

Apart from cash assistance, DSWD-Davao provided 54 Family Food Packs (FFPs), 18 kitchen kits, 18 family kits, and 18 sleeping kits to the affected families.

“DSWD-Davao Region remains committed to working closely with the local government and partner agencies to ensure the timely delivery of assistance and the continued support for families affected by the incident,” DSWD-Davao said on July 27, 2026.

Personnel from DSWD-Davao visited the area to assess the condition of the affected families and ensure the continued provision of necessary assistance.

The office reported that as of July 27, 2026, a total of 16 families composed of 60 individuals, including nine households with damaged houses, remain temporarily sheltered at Center ni Nanay Soling.

Based on the department’s situation report as of July 26, it has over P2 million in standby funds prepared to support relief operations for affected families. The office also has 177,214 Family Food Packs (FFPs) and other non-food items ready for immediate deployment to affected communities.

Earlier, the office reported that the DSWD and the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) are on standby and are monitoring the situation of the affected families.

Personnel from the DSWD, CSWDO, and the local government conducted response operations on July 19, which included on-site assessments, dialogues with affected families, Psychological First Aid (PFA) for children and parents, and the distribution of food and gender-sensitive non-food items to evacuees.

The initial assessment revealed that nine houses were destroyed by the incident.

To recall, a road slip occurred on the night of July 17 along Sitio Marahan in Barangay Marilog Proper due to a heavy downpour. The incident caused significant damage to a portion of the concrete pavement, with a section of the road collapsing and rendering it impassable. RGP