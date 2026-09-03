16 Filipino innovators reach national PFA finals

MANILA — Sixteen innovators from across the country have advanced to the national finals of the second Presidential Filipinnovation Awards (PFA), with their homegrown solutions addressing development challenges across priority areas of Learning and Education, Health & Well-Being, Food and Agribusiness, Finance, Manufacturing & Trade, Public Administration, Transportation and Logistics, Energy, and Blue Economy & Water.

“The people who best understand the challenges faced by our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, students, and communities are the Filipinos who live these realities every day,” said Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, who serves as vice chair of the National Innovation Council (NIC).

“That is why the NIC, through the Presidential Filipinnovation Awards, is committed to helping Filipino innovators and homegrown solutions gain visibility, build partnerships, and reach the people and industries that can benefit from them.”

The national finals opened on Tuesday (September 1), where 16 finalists went through a rigorous process of eligibility screening, technical evaluation, mentoring, live pitching, and prototype demonstration during the sub-national competitions across the country.

Finalists received additional capacity-building support to refine their business models and pitch decks before presenting their innovations to the National Board of Judges on Wednesday (September 2). Entries will be evaluated based on their innovativeness; sustainability, scalability, and marketability; and potential impact and relevance.

Five innovators will be conferred as the 2026 Presidential Filipinnovation Awardees and will receive a PHP 3.5 million worth of cash grant and post-competition support to help grow and bring their innovations to the market. This includes training and mentoring, opportunities to join local and international platforms, and connections with potential investors, clients, and business partners.

The remaining 11 finalists will receive a cash grant amounting to PHP 250,000 to support the continued development of their innovations, including research and development, prototyping, field testing, and system upgrades.

The competition will culminate during the awarding ceremony on Thursday (September 3) in Quezon City.

“These finalists show that many of the solutions our country needs are already being created by Filipinos themselves,” Balisacan said. “When we give our innovators the support, networks and opportunities to grow, we help turn Filipino ingenuity into real-world impact.” PR