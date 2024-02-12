1,600 families affected by Masara landslide

AN OFFICIAL from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development-Maco (MSWD-Maco) reported that as of February 10, 2024, approximately 1,600 families have been affected by the recent landslide incident.

Elizabeth Uy, MSWDO-Maco officer, said during the Budyong Online, on Saturday morning, February 10, 2024, that there are 1,559 families affected by the landslide.

She said out of the affected families, 259 are currently staying at Andale National High School, 58 at Bawani, 141 at Nuevo Iloco Elementary School, 158 at Nuevo Iloco National High School, 80 at Nueva Visayas Barangay Hall, 38 at Nueva Visayas Elementary School, 228 at Lorenzo High School, 20 at Central Elementary School Poblacion Mawab, 531 at Elizalde Parish, 13 at Bucadan Tribal Hall, and 33 at the Assembly of God.

“Relief distributions are extended to all the evacuees in the different designated evacuation centers,” Uy said.

Following the massive landslide in Zone One of Barangay Masara, residents from surrounding barangays have been forced to evacuate due to severe weather conditions. Eight evacuation centers have been established to accommodate the evacuees, including the Masara Response Restore Cluster Center at Nuevo Iloco National High School.

The cluster was established to ensure proper control and systematic distribution of all relief goods intended for the affected population

“All donors, sponsors, queries, information must register in the cluster center for them to be directed or given the advisory whatever they want to assist the affected families,” she said.

Uy assured that families affected by the low-pressure area (LPA) are also receiving assistance from MSWD-Maco, with the continuous provision of relief goods.

“Doesn’t mean na may incident tayo sa Masara, napabayaan sila, ongoing ngayon in fact yesterday nabigyan na yung unserved barangays (It does not mean that because we have an incident in Masara, we are neglecting them. It is ongoing, and, in fact, yesterday we served the unserved barangays),” she said. RGP