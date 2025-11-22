16K police to guard Pasko Fiesta

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is preparing one of its largest holiday security operations yet, deploying more than 16,000 personnel to safeguard this year’s “Pasko Fiesta” celebrations.

DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon shared the details during the Davao Peace and Security Press Briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on November 19, emphasizing that the number covers only personnel under DCPO’s command.

“DCPO personnel include both PNP officers and Police Auxiliaries,” Tuazon said, clarifying that the figure reflects the regular officers and auxiliary members assigned specifically to the city’s month-long festivities.

The full deployment begins November 21, ahead of an expected surge in crowds at major parks, entertainment areas, and community venues. Tuazon said the operation aims to stay ahead of security challenges by maximizing police visibility, improving crowd control, and preventing opportunistic crimes as locals and tourists flock to the traditional Christmas events.

“This mobilization shows our commitment to keeping Davao safe so families and visitors can enjoy the season,” Tuazon said. She added that early preparations are critical for high-attendance events like Pasko Fiesta, which traditionally draws large crowds from across the region.

On the tourism side, preparations are also in full swing. The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) confirmed that this year’s Pasko Fiesta budget stands at P44 million, down from P52 million in 2024.

CTOO administrative officer Charlotte Parba said the office initially proposed P32 million but later requested an additional P12 million through a supplemental budget. Despite the increase, the final allocation remains P8 million below last year’s, prompting organizers to streamline costs while keeping the festivities engaging and vibrant.

With both security and event preparations underway, Davao City aims to deliver a safe, festive, and memorable holiday season for all. DEF