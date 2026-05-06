1,700 residents avail of Duterte medical missions

MORE than 1,700 residents from nine barangays in Davao City have received free healthcare services through the Pulong-Pulong ni Pulong Medical Mission from January to the first week of May this year.

The outreach program, led by the offices of Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Duterte and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II, brought doctors, volunteer health workers, and medical assistance directly to communities.

The missions offered free medical consultations, eye checkups, medicines, and basic healthcare services to residents of all ages.

Records from Duterte’s office showed that at least 1,187 residents availed themselves of free medical consultations, while 570 others received eye examinations and related services during the period.

Beneficiaries also received meals and drinking water during the outreach activities.

Duterte said the program aims to make healthcare more accessible, especially for residents who struggle to travel to hospitals and clinics for treatment.

“The program is intended to make healthcare more accessible to residents who may find it difficult to visit medical facilities,” Duterte said.

The latest medical mission, held on May 6 in Barangay 2-A, served more than 200 residents. Of the total beneficiaries, 147 underwent medical consultations, while 75 received eye checkups and consultations.

Barangay 2-A Captain Carlos S. Garcia thanked the offices of Duterte and Vice Mayor Duterte for bringing the medical mission directly to their community.

Garcia said the outreach helped residents reduce healthcare expenses by providing immediate medical attention without transportation and consultation costs.

For many residents, the program provided much-needed relief.

Resident Melanie Cocjin said the medical mission allowed both her and her child to receive medical care without worrying about expenses.

“I only had my eyes checked, and I also brought my child for a checkup because he sometimes coughs early in the morning. It turned out that he has an allergy. The doctor also gave us a prescription,” Cocjin said.

She thanked organizers of the Pulong-Pulong ni Pulong Medical Mission for extending free healthcare services to communities, saying many residents no longer needed to travel long distances to hospitals for consultations.

Another resident, Josephine Ampong, also expressed gratitude for the free consultations and medicines provided during the activity.

“The initiative helped families save on healthcare expenses while allowing residents to address medical concerns without spending money,” Ampong said.

Volunteer physician Jose Louie Paras said many patients sought consultations for hypertension, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and other health concerns that require regular monitoring and medication.

Paras added that the team distributed medicines and refilled prescriptions for patients needing continued treatment and follow-up care.

The Pulong-Pulong ni Pulong Medical Mission forms part of ongoing efforts by the Duterte offices to strengthen grassroots healthcare access and bring essential medical services closer to underserved communities in Davao City. PR