1,800 register in Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1 set on June 16

HOKA RUN REGISTRATION. This recent photo shows a long queue of interested participants queueing to register for Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1 at Toby’s, Abreeza Mall, along J.P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City. KINETIXSPORTS

Registration for the Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1, which kicks off on June 16 in an out-and-back course from the Palos Verdes Country Club, has now closed.

Race organizer Kenneth Sai of KinetixSports on Thursday evening, May 9, said, "At least 1,800 participants, mostly from Davao, and nearby cities have signed up for the first leg."

To qualify for the national finals in Manila, participants must compete in all three legs held in Davao City. The second and third legs are scheduled for August 25 and October 20 at Azuela Cove in Lanang.

"First time ni sya nga (This marks the first time the event is taking place) outside Manila. This year, similar races are set to be held in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Baguio cities," he told SunStar Davao.

Cash prizes for the top three male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K categories are yet to be confirmed.

Registrants are advised to monitor the KinetixSports Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/KinetixSports) for updates on kit collection, gun start times, and race routes as the event approaches. MLSA

