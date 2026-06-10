182K food packs for families affected by 7.8-quake ready

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said that it has prepositioned approximately 182,600 family food packs (FFPs) in key areas in the region to ensure that immediate services will be provided to families affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

DSWD-Davao said that FFPs were prepositioned in the provinces of the region: Davao de Oro with 26,291 packs, Davao Occidental with 13,614 packs, Davao del Sur with 6,208 packs, Davao del Norte with 7,074 packs, and Davao Oriental with 15,949 packs.

“Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng DSWD 11 sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at iba pang katuwang na ahensya upang mabantayan ang sitwasyon at matiyak ang maagap na paghahatid ng kinakailangang tulong sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng lindol,” DSWD said on June 8, 2026.

(DSWD-Davao continues to coordinate with local government units and other partner agencies to monitor the situation and ensure the prompt delivery of the necessary assistance to families affected by the earthquake)

Apart from the FFPs, the office has Ready-to-Eat Food (RTEF) on standby with 26,938 packs, 18,675 Non-Food Items (NFIs), and P3 million in standby funds.

The office said that it is looking into the assessment and response operations to ensure that all families in need of help are given assistance.

Meanwhile, DSWD-Soccsksargen has 143,614 FFPs and 9,980 NFIs prepositioned.

The DSWD Central Office said that it is prepared to send additional food and non-food items (FNFIs) to local government units in Mindanao to provide support to families affected by the earthquake.

The office said that, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, it will ensure that there is enough food and other necessities for affected families.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. Phivolcs then issued a tsunami warning after the quake.

The quake resulted in 19 casualties and 134 injuries as of June 8. Several cities, municipalities, and provinces have suspended work and classes due to the strong earthquake and its aftershocks. RGP