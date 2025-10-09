184 residents evacuated in Samal due to strong waves

A TOTAL of 184 residents were evacuated after rising sea levels and strong waves triggered by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) hit the coastal areas of Barangay Peñaplata in the Island Garden City of Samal on October 7, 2025.

Authorities said the evacuees came from 48 households. At least 28 houses were totally damaged, but no injuries or casualties were reported.

“City Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes has instructed all concerned agencies and offices to ensure the immediate provision of hot meals for evacuees. Food assistance, temporary shelter, and other essential support are currently being provided on-site,” the Samal Island Information Office said in a Facebook post.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has conducted profiling and interviews with the evacuees, who have received hot meals, medical assistance, relief goods, and temporary shelter.

The City Engineer’s Office and the City Public Order and Safety Office (CPOSO) are set to conduct an on-site assessment to determine the extent of the damage and the necessary recovery measures.

Meanwhile, the CPOSO warned that it remains unsafe for residents to return home as strong waves are expected again on the night of October 8.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of affected families.

On the same day, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) officially declared the end of the Habagat season, marking the conclusion of the rainy season in Luzon and the Visayas. The country is now transitioning to the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), which is expected to be officially declared soon.

Pagasa said the shift is due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia and the southward migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). RGP