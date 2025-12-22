₱187-M SB3 for employee incentives approved on 2nd reading

THE 21st City Council approved on second reading Supplemental Budget No. 3 (SB3) totaling ₱187,324,000 on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, providing incentives for city government personnel.

The budget includes a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) of up to ₱20,000 for plantilla employees, following Administrative Order No. 40, Series of 2025, and Budget Circular No. 2025-3 dated Dec. 15, 2025. It also covers ₱7,000 gratuity pay for job order and contract-of-service workers under Administrative Order No. 39, Series of 2025, and Local Budget Circular No. 2025-4 dated Dec. 16, 2025. Both fall under the Office of the City Mayor, with a combined allocation of ₱137,312,000.

Under the scheme, job order and contractual workers who served at least three but less than four months will receive ₱6,000. Those who served two to three months will get ₱5,000, while those with less than two months of service will receive ₱4,000.

Proposed by Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, SB3 is sourced from the General Fund Proper (₱182,992,000); the Economic Enterprise—specifically market operations (₱4,074,000); the Davao City Recreational Center (₱70,000); and cemetery operations (₱188,000).

Meanwhile, the Economic Enterprise has ₱4,332,000 for SRI and gratuity pay covering markets (₱2,993,000), slaughterhouses (₱1,046,000), cemeteries (₱188,000), the Recreational Center (₱70,000), and Sta. Ana Port (₱35,000).

Dayanghirang told reporters on Friday, Dec. 19, that the delay in accounting for personnel stemmed from a late notice from Malacañang.

“We just received the memorandum circular, and there was already a declaration of holidays, so my instruction, for the sake of the employees and upon the order of the mayor, is to release it on time,” he said.

He noted that the 2024 gratuity pay was released midyear due to similar delays. “We had to work overtime to fast-track the approval of the ordinance. These incentives will be released this month, so unlike last year, personnel will receive them before the year ends,” he said, adding that although Dec. 24 and 25 are holidays, Dec. 26 is not, allowing employees to get their incentives before the New Year.

The ordinance is expected to pass its third and final reading on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. RGP