19 Davao City police station chiefs sacked

NINETEEN station commanders of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) were relieved on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey confirmed to Superbalita Davao that this is part of the duties of the regional director, to assign and reassign officers.

Police Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III was recently appointed as acting director of PRO-Davao.

Dela Rey said that the relieved police officials will be replaced by officers from Police Provincial Offices and the regional headquarters of PRO-Davao.

Through Special Orders Number PRO11-SO-RA-2024-2277-2278, the new station commanders are PMaj. Richeen Lagnayo for the Sta Ana Police Station; PMaj. Emmanuel Manlatican for the San Pedro Police Station, PMaj. Genesis Oriel for the Talomo Police Station; PMaj. Marcille Manzano for the Sasa Police Station; and PCapt. Pio Torrecampo for the Buhangin Police Station.

Also included are PMaj. Ian James Acal for the Bunawan Police Station; PMaj. Janus Lumbaya Macli-ing for the Paquibato Police Station; PMaj. Sheryl Bautista for the Toril Police Station; PMaj. Vincent Ignacio Follante for the Tugbok Police Station, and PMaj. Leo Arvin Alce for the Calinan Police Station;

PMaj. Lesandro Bernardo for the Baguio Police Station; PMaj. Renante Aritalia for the Marilog Police Station; PMaj. Rejie Torrita for the Mandug Police Station, and PMaj. Butch Kevin Rapiz for the Ecoland Police Station 15.

Capping the list are PMaj. Elfren Barredo for the Maa Police Station; PMaj. Jethro Joy Salanap for the Bajada Police Station; PMaj. Leif Quililan for the Catigan Police Station, and PMaj. Paul Michael Neffe for the Los Amigos Police Station.

DCPO spokesperson Police Capt. Hazel Tuazon said they have not been allowed to provide a statement regarding the matter since PRO-Davao is the one tasked to provide information on the police officials’ relief.

It can be recalled that 11 officers from various police stations of the DCPO were relieved of their posts on May 22, 2024, while the investigation into the anti-illegal drug operations, which resulted in the death of the suspects who allegedly resisted arrest, continues. JPC