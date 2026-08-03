19,000 security personnel deployed for Kadayawan 2026

AROUND 19,000 integrated security and safety personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the 2026 Kadayawan Festival, as Davao City intensifies security preparations for its biggest annual cultural event.

The deployment was formally launched during a send-off ceremony on Monday, August 3, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Parade Grounds, led by Acting City Police Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria and Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) Chief Angel B. Sumagaysay.

The security force is composed of personnel from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, emergency responders, force multipliers, and other partner agencies. The integrated personnel will be deployed across festival venues and major thoroughfares throughout the month-long celebration.

In a message delivered by Sumagaysay on behalf of Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, personnel were reminded to uphold professionalism while performing their duties.

“As you fulfill your respective duties and responsibilities, always exercise maximum tolerance and uphold the vital principles of integrity, vigilance, compassion and the highest form of professionalism,” the mayor's message read.

Sumagaysay said the city aims to maintain a zero-incident celebration through close coordination among security and emergency response agencies.

During the festival, around 700 personnel will be deployed daily in strategic areas.

Madria likewise assured the public that law enforcement agencies are prepared to secure all festival activities.

“Our goal is to ensure absolute safety to protect our people in any circumstances. We will work together to ensure that the Kadayawan Festival will be successful, marked with peace and public confidence,” he said.

This year's Kadayawan Festival carries the theme “We Are One, KadayaONE!” with the tagline “KadayaONE All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience.” The city government has allocated ₱68 million for the celebration, which features 26 official events aimed at showcasing Davao City's rich culture, agricultural abundance, and the traditions of its 11 ethnolinguistic tribes. Organizers are also targeting around 250,000 tourist arrivals during the festival.

Among the major events are the Misa Pasasalamat, Subang Sinugdanan ug Panagtagbo, Hiyas sa Kadayawan, and the festival's grand finale on August 16, featuring the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Parade and the Indak-Indak Grand Showdown. DEF