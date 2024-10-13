192 NPAs surrender

AROUND 192 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) from various units in Mindanao have surrendered to the Philippine Army (PA) since June of 2024.

Earlier this week, the Eastern Mindanao Command said that the surrenderers recorded between June 1 to October 7 of this year have been given immediate attention and provided with government assistance and sustainable interventions.

“These 192 individuals surrendered, and immediately after, they undergo evaluation and receive immediate cash assistance from the LGUs where they are enrolled in a program. Not only cash assistance, but there are also social interventions provided by the government to the surrenderees,” Major Salvacion Evangelista, spokesperson for Eastmincom, told the media during Wednesday’s Davao Peace and Security press briefing on October 9.

“Through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) in partnership with local government units and line government agencies, programs continue to be provided to the surrenderers to prepare them for their return to mainstream society,” Evangelista said.

According to Evangelista, when Eastmincom steps up targeted military operations, especially around the 4th Infantry Division, they plan to destabilize more guerrilla fronts. She said the 4th ID's jurisdiction is shared between the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee and the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, especially in the Caraga Region.

“As an update, last week the NPA manpower was at 269, but as of this date, it has decreased by 23 individuals, so we presently have 246 individuals,” she added.

When asked about the number of firearms they have seized, Evangelista replied that the decreasing number is based on the information successfully gathered by the intelligence unit, saying “For firearms, we previously had 286, but now it’s down to 268”.

Last September, Eastmincomm reported that around 35 former rebels (FR) in three areas alone in their area of responsibility have surrendered to the government since March of this year.

The surrender, according to Eastmincom, was made possible by a comprehensive strategy, the strategic collaboration of the local government units (LGUs), the implementation of the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program (MCSSP), and the assistance of Kalinaw-Southeastern Mindanao Region (SMR), a group of former members of the NPA who are now committed to peace and reconciliation. DEF