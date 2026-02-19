1Bangsa backs Sara Duterte 2028 presidential bid

VICE President Sara Duterte, who dominated Mindanao and the Bangsamoro vote in the 2022 national elections with record-breaking margins, has politically secured a fresh wave of support from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) following her formal declaration that she will run for president in 2028.

In 2022, Duterte swept all provinces in Mindanao canvassed by Congress and delivered commanding victories in Barmm, obtaining more than 10 million votes across Mindanao and over 1.5 million votes in the Bangsamoro region alone, figures that outpaced those of then running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the same territories.

Nationally, she garnered approximately 31.5 million votes, one of the highest vote totals ever recorded in Philippine electoral history.

Her margin of victory, at 43.71 percent, was the widest since the landslide wins of Sergio Osmeña in 1935 and 1941.

That electoral dominance, particularly in Mindanao, long considered the Duterte family’s political base, now forms the backbone of her 2028 presidential bid, which has been formally endorsed by the One Bangsamoro Movement (1Bangsa), a key peace and advocacy organization in the region.

In a strongly worded statement released during Ramadan, 1Bangsa, through Maulana “Alan” A. Balangi, national president and lead convenor of the 1Bangsamoro Coalition, expressed full support for Duterte’s candidacy.

“The One Bangsamoro Movement (1Bangsa) proudly stands in support of Vice President Inday Sara Duterte in her bold pronouncement that she will seek the Presidency in the May 2028 elections,” the organization declared.

The group described the timing of her announcement as deeply symbolic for the Bangsamoro people.

“That this declaration comes during the holy month of Ramadan carries deep meaning for the Bangsamoro people, for Ramadan is a time of renewal, discipline, unity, and sincere intention,” the statement read. “It is a season when leaders are called to act with moral clarity and spiritual accountability before God and the people. For Mindanao and the entire nation, her announcement signals not mere political ambition, but a commitment anchored in faith, strength, and responsibility.”

Barmm at a critical juncture

1Bangsa’s endorsement framed Duterte’s candidacy within the broader political situation in Barmm, which it described as being at a “crossroads.”

“Today, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) stands at a crossroads, with leadership divisions, uncertainty, and continued interference from Imperial Manila threatening the spirit of genuine autonomy,” the group said.

The organization credited the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law — Republic Act No. 11054 — to the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, calling it a historic turning point that institutionalized self-governance in a region long shaped by armed struggle and peace negotiations.

“We must remind our people that the Bangsamoro Organic Law was enacted during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, a historic milestone that transformed decades of struggle into institutional self-governance,” the statement emphasized.

Ratified in a 2019 plebiscite, the law replaced the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and formally established Barmm with expanded fiscal and political powers.

Founded in 2008, 1Bangsa has played a visible role in Bangsamoro peace advocacy. It mobilized the “One Million Signatures for Bangsamoro” campaign in Manila to support the Bangsamoro Basic Law and later backed the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

After its approval, the organization also pushed for fair and equal appointments to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to ensure inclusive representation during the region’s transition period.

A political break and a presidential bid

On February 18, Duterte ended months of speculation by announcing her presidential run at a press conference at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City.

“I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines,” she declared.

Reflecting on her decision, she added: “It took me 47 years to understand that my life was never meant to be only mine. Unlike others, I may not have been born just to chase happiness.”

Her declaration comes amid escalating political tensions with President Marcos Jr., her former ally in the 2022 elections. The once formidable “UniTeam” alliance has since fractured, reshaping national political alignments ahead of the 2028 race.

During the same press conference, Duterte issued a public apology concerning her previous partnership with Marcos.

“I ask for your forgiveness for helping Bongbong Marcos Jr. be elected as President of our country,” she said. “I apologize that, until now, so many Filipinos are still drowning in floods due to widespread corruption… I apologize that we have no real food security and that lives are lost due to a lack of an effective healthcare system.”

She did not take follow-up questions after delivering her statement.

‘Good luck’

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro made the remark when asked about Malacañang’s reaction to Duterte’s announcement that she plans to run for president in the 2028 elections.

Castro was also asked to comment on Duterte’s apology regarding her role in supporting President Marcos Jr. in the previous elections.

In response, Castro said that Marcos Jr. was elected by the Filipino people, adding that whatever support the Vice President extended was mutual, as both were part of the UniTeam, and that credit should not be claimed by one person alone.

Mindanao as political anchor

Duterte’s sweeping performance in Mindanao remains central to her political capital. She won in nearly every region of the country except select provinces in Western Visayas and Bicol. Among overseas and local absentee voters, she also secured a majority of votes.

In Mindanao and Barmm, her dominance was particularly pronounced. With more than 10 million votes from Mindanao and over 1.5 million from Barmm, Duterte solidified her status as the undisputed political powerhouse of the South.

For 1Bangsa, that regional strength, combined with what it described as decisive leadership rooted in Mindanao’s experience, makes her the natural choice for 2028.

“The nation today longs for firmness, moral courage, and leadership that can restore order, dignity, and direction in government,” the group said. “We believe a Duterte once again can help mend the country's fractured political fabric and renew public trust in institutions.”

Closing its endorsement, the organization rallied supporters under a unifying slogan:

“IBANGSA for Sara in 2028,” it declared, calling for “oneness, stability, and a stronger Philippines for generations to come.” DEF, RGP