1Bangsa calls on Muslim lawmakers to uphold justice, integrity in impeach decision

A BANGSAMORO advocacy group has called on Muslim members of the House of Representatives to set aside political considerations and vote according to their conscience in any potential impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement issued on May 4, 2026, the One Bangsamoro Movement (1Bangsa) appealed to Muslim lawmakers to uphold justice and integrity should the impeachment complaint reach the plenary. The group emphasized that the decision carries weight beyond partisan interests, framing it as a moral responsibility to their constituents and to the nation.

“We urge you to vote with conscience, not politics,” the group said, stressing that lawmakers represent not only their political parties but also the broader Muslim Filipino community.

The organization underscored that the ongoing impeachment efforts demand careful and principled judgment, particularly in assessing the strength of the evidence presented. It argued that proceeding without sufficient and credible proof would undermine due process and weaken democratic institutions.

Citing Islamic teachings on justice, the group reminded lawmakers that fairness must be upheld even when it is difficult or unpopular. It also warned against what it described as the risks of “weaponized” impeachment, which could set a precedent for future political conflicts if not grounded in solid evidence.

The statement further highlighted the expectations of Muslim Filipinos across Mindanao and other parts of the country, noting that constituents are closely watching how their representatives will act. According to the group, lawmakers were elected not to follow political agendas blindly but to serve as voices of reason and moral leadership.

“You carry upon your shoulders not only the responsibility to your political parties, but the sacred duty to uphold the principles of fairness, evidence-based judgment, and moral integrity,” the statement read.

1Bangsa also urged legislators to weigh the evidence with the same level of scrutiny they would demand if the accusations were directed at themselves or their families, emphasizing the gravity of the impeachment process.

The group concluded by reminding lawmakers that their decisions will define their legacy in public service, long after political alliances shift. It expressed hope that Muslim representatives would stand firm in defending truth and justice during what it described as a critical moment.

To recall, the One Bangsamoro Movement has already publicly declared its support for Duterte’s planned 2028 presidential bid, following her formal announcement in February 2026. The group described its backing as rooted in what it sees as her strong political base in Mindanao and her leadership credentials, and even framed the timing of her declaration during Ramadan as symbolic of “renewal” and moral responsibility.

Duterte, who officially announced her candidacy on February 18, 2026, is the first to declare a presidential run for the 2028 elections and remains a major political figure amid ongoing national tensions and impeachment complaints.

1Bangsa’s endorsement aligns with a broader consolidation of support from groups in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region. According to the group, its current appeal to lawmakers is not only about the impeachment process but also reflects its continued impartial political views. DEF