1K modern buses planned under Davao Transport Modernization

MORE than 1,000 modern buses are expected to roll out across Davao City under the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), a multi-billion-peso initiative aimed at transforming the city’s transport system into a more efficient, organized, and environmentally sustainable network.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), in partnership with the Davao City government and funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), continues to advance the project through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns across the city.

On Monday, May 11, 2026, project representatives conducted an IEC session at the Barangay 2-A Hall in Poblacion District to explain the modernization program and its expected impact on commuters, drivers, and operators.

Under the modernization program, the integrated bus network will serve around 185 barangays and thousands of daily commuters throughout Davao City.

Project reports also showed that around 3,000 drivers will be hired to operate the buses, with priority given to affected public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers.

“If ma implement na kaning project Ma’am, wala nay jeep pero priority sila inig hiring if gusto pa nila mu drive, kung dili pwede sad niya i endorse iyang family member (If this project is implemented, traditional jeepneys will no longer operate. However, affected drivers will be prioritized for hiring if they still want to continue driving. If not, they may endorse a family member for the position),” said Richard Villanueva, deputy project manager of DOTr.

Villanueva said bus operations will follow a three-shift system with eight-hour work schedules to ensure continuous transport services throughout the city.

The project will introduce four major route categories: Metro Routes, Inter Routes, Feeder Routes, and Local Routes. The network aims to connect urban centers, residential communities, nearby districts, terminals, and transport hubs in Davao City and neighboring areas.

According to information presented during the IEC campaign, authorities will also construct modern bus shelters measuring three, six, and nine meters, depending on passenger demand and location requirements.

Officials said the bus shelters aim to improve commuter convenience while providing safer loading and unloading areas for passengers.

“If ma implement ni puhon, tanang pasahero sa bus stop na muhulat ug bus, kay naa na tay bus shelter. kani atong bus shelter and iyang power or ang iyang electricity gikan sa solar panel so inig kagabie hayag na sya ug klaro na sya ug klaro ang mga pasahero na nag hulat sa bus. Mao nang atong bus shelter, environmental friendly” said Dominick Blake Nuevo, CWE Engineer.

“If this project is implemented in the future, all passengers waiting at bus stops will have designated bus shelters. These bus shelters will be powered by solar panels, so at night they will be well-lit, making the waiting passengers more visible and safe. That is why our bus shelters are also environmentally friendly. If this project is implemented, all passengers waiting at bus stops will have designated bus shelters. These shelters will be powered by solar panels, making them well-lit at night and improving passenger visibility and safety. That is why the bus shelters are also environmentally friendly,” said Dominick Blake Nuevo, CWE Engineer.

One of the project’s major components is the Social Development Program, which seeks to assist PUJ drivers, operators, and workers who may be affected by the transition to a bus-based transport system.

The program includes financial and non-financial assistance for affected stakeholders. Non-financial assistance, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, includes livelihood support, skills training, and educational assistance.

Meanwhile, financial assistance is scheduled for rollout by the third quarter of 2027.

Affected drivers may receive up to P80,000 in assistance, while operators may receive P100,000 per PUJ unit. Operator-drivers may receive up to P180,000 under the assistance program.

DOTr officials previously emphasized that the project is not simply about replacing jeepneys with buses, but about creating a more reliable, organized, and sustainable transportation system for Davao City. EUNICE FELIPE/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN