1K seniors aged 80 and 90 to get benefits this month

THE Davao City Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs (Osca) announced during the flag ceremony on Monday that around 1000 senior citizens aged 80 and 90, along with five centenarians, will receive their benefits under the Expanded Centenarians Act from November 24 to 28, 2025.

“Ang atong expanded Centenarian Act nga i-release nato karong last quarter himuon karong November 24 to 28 sa People’s Park (Our Expanded Centenarian Act payout, which will be released for the last quarter, will be held on November 24 to 28 at People’s Park),” Osca Head Lorenzo Borja said.

Under the law, octagenarians and nonagenarians will get P10,000 each, while centenarians will each receive P100,000.

He encouraged city hall employees to cascade the information to their family members, relatives, or friends who might be beneficiaries of the program.

Borja added that they have also relayed the information through radio guesting, to social workers, and also the presidents of senior citizen associations.

“Kining [announcement] para sa atong tanan pati na ang dili pa senior citizens naa ta’y kamag-anak nga senior citizens kadtong mga nag-edad og 80, 85, 90, and 95 karon nga year ug kadtong niaging tuig (This [announcement] is for everyone, including those who are not yet senior citizens. We may have relatives who are senior citizens—those who turned 80, 85, 90, or 95 years old this year or in the previous year),” he said.

Borja also told the City Information Office (CIO) that for the last three quarters, a total of 2,131 octagenarians and nonagenarians, and 18 centenarians received their benefits.

“As for our centenarian, the oldest is a 105-year-old from Marilog District,” he said.

With the five centenarians as an addition for the 4th quarter, Borja said that there are now 23 centenarians in the city for 2025.

Borja also thanked Acting City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, other city officials, and partners for their support for the senior citizens of Davao City, which now totals 200,000.

Aside from the distribution of benefits under the Expanded Centenarians Act, the payout is also ongoing for the annual financial assistance for senior citizens.

The payout schedules are posted on the City Social Welfare and Development Office Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/cswdodavaocity .

“Sa wala pa naka-avail sa financial assistance nga naa na’y Osca ID, coordinate sa barangay para maapil ang inyong pangalan sa financial assistance sa local government (For those who have not yet availed of the financial assistance but already have an Osca ID, coordinate with your barangay so your name can be included in the local government’s financial assistance list),” he said. CIO