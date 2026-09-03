1M trees for Cebu: Aboitiz, GCash team up

ABOITIZ Foundation and GCash are joining forces to restore 1,200 hectares of forest and coastal areas in Balamban, Cebu through the CarbonPH x GForest Project, a five-year initiative that aims to plant and grow one million trees while restoring ecosystems, supporting communities, and strengthening climate resilience.

The partnership brings together two long-term environmental commitments: CarbonPH and GCash GForest. CarbonPH is Aboitiz Foundation’s nature-based climate action program focused on reforestation, watershed management, biodiversity conservation, and ecosystem restoration. It represents a 40-year commitment to protect and restore forest landscapes in Cebu, with a long-term ambition covering over 40,000 to 71,000 hectares, primarily within the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) and surrounding areas.

Building on the 4.9 million actual trees already planted through GForest, this partnership will add 1 million more actual trees, bringing GCash closer to its goal of 10 million actual trees by 2030. The five-year initiative will help restore biodiversity, support local communities, and strengthen climate resilience.

GCash GForest, meanwhile, uses technology to make it easier for millions of Filipinos to take part in caring for the environment. Through the GCash app, users can earn green energy points from everyday digital activities and use them to support tree-planting initiatives that also help local communities earn a living. With the support of its partners, GForest turns users’ digital actions into real and meaningful environmental impact.

By bringing CarbonPH and GForest together, the partnership goes beyond planting trees. It combines on-the-ground nature-based solutions with digital participation to support the long-term restoration and protection of ecosystems while addressing interconnected challenges such as forest degradation, biodiversity loss, water security, and climate resilience.

“CarbonPH is about looking beyond the number of trees we plant. It is about restoring entire ecosystems and making sure they continue to provide value to people and communities for generations,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation. “Our partnership with GCash GForest brings together the strengths of the private sector, technology, and communities to turn this long-term commitment into action. One million trees in Balamban is an important step toward our larger ambition of restoring Cebu’s forests, watersheds, and biodiversity.”

Over five years, the CarbonPH x GForest Project will establish a mix of agroforestry, indigenous and native trees, and mangroves across identified areas in Balamban. The approach recognizes that restoring landscapes requires more than planting trees; it requires selecting interventions that respond to the needs of the environment and the communities that depend on it.

For Michelle Fernandez, Mynt Head of Corporate Sustainability and Communications, the partnership reflects a shared vision of turning everyday actions into meaningful, lasting impact for people and the planet.

“We believe sustainability becomes more meaningful when it is made part of the everyday actions people already take, rather than something that requires them to change their routines. GForest puts this principle into practice by transforming the green energy points earned by GCash users into tangible environmental outcomes through tree planting and ecosystem restoration with Aboitiz Foundation. In this way, technology becomes more than an enabler of convenience. It becomes a bridge between everyday behavior, collective action, and long-term environmental stewardship,” Fernandez said.

Beyond planting trees

The CarbonPH x GForest Project takes a broader approach to restoration by matching its interventions with the needs of the landscape and the communities that rely on it.

Agroforestry will combine tree-growing with opportunities to support sustainable livelihoods. Indigenous and native trees will help restore forest ecosystems and biodiversity, while mangrove rehabilitation will contribute to healthier coastal ecosystems and strengthen natural protection against climate-related risks.

Local communities will be key partners throughout the project, from planting and maintenance to the long-term protection of restored areas. This community-based approach aims to help ensure that restoration efforts are sustained and that the benefits of healthier ecosystems are shared by the people who depend on them.

These efforts contribute to CarbonPH’s broader goal of creating healthier and more resilient landscapes that can improve water security, protect biodiversity, capture carbon, strengthen climate resilience, and support sustainable livelihoods.

Through the partnership, Aboitiz Foundation and GCash aim to showcase how businesses, technology, communities, and nature can work together to turn long-term climate commitments into measurable and lasting action.

The one million trees across 1,200 hectares in Balamban represent an important part of CarbonPH’s larger journey, a 40-year commitment to restoring Cebu’s natural landscapes and helping build a more climate-resilient future for generations to come. PR