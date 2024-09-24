1st architecture fest to take place in Tagum

THE 1st Philippine Architecture and Allied Arts Festival, organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in collaboration with the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) North Davao Chapter, will promote Filipino architectural ideas steeped in culture and traditions.

The gathering of the country's top architects in one celebratory platform slated on September 25 to 27, 2024, aims to recognize the profession in different areas. It will take place at the City Hall of Tagum alongside the 4th ArchXpo and will display 368 projects and 1,104 boards from local architects, interior designers, landscape architects, and environmental planners in a grand showcase of Philippine architectural excellence.

At Tuesday’s PepTalks on September 24, Architect Gloryrose Dy said that this year’s theme will center on architectural innovations, “Kabatiran: Fostering Design Innovations Rooted in Filipino Culture and Tradition”.

Dy added that the UAP-North Davao has thoughtfully organized engaging activities throughout the three-day festival, including many immersive activities that will engage guests and participants in understanding the significance of the profession, debunk misconceptions about architecture and the allied arts, and support the growth of budding young designers by providing various lectures, workshops, and competitions.

Festival partners include the National Committee for Architecture and the Allied Arts (NCAAA) composed of United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), UAP D1 Architects, Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID), Council of Interior Design Educators (CIDE), Philippine Architecture Schools Association (PhilASA), Philippine Association of Landscape Architects (PALA), and Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (PIEP).

The City Government of Tagum, Tagum Tourism and Cultural Office, Tagum City Tourism, Culture, and Arts Council, Inc., Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Davao del Norte, and Bamboo Council Region-Davao also collaborated for the event.

According to the National Commission on Architecture and Allied Arts Chair, Arch. Cathe Nadal, the festival was conceived with the advocacy to invite everyone to share in the vision that architecture goes far beyond the common public impression — that it includes building drawn structures into reality, creating safe and aesthetically pleasing spaces for enjoyment and leisure, and planning for sustainable and livable communities.

“Ipakita sa buong Pilipinas ang kagalingan ng mga Architects,” Nadal said in a video message, adding that the event provides a unique opportunity for Filipino architects to flourish. DEF