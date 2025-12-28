1st Davao City robotic tech for surgery, rehab launched

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) has introduced its first robotic technology for surgery and rehabilitation, marking a major advancement in healthcare capabilities and expanding access to cutting-edge medical procedures previously available only in government hospitals in Metro Manila.

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw Media Forum, Dr. Rolley Rey P. Lobo, Head of SPMC’s Integrated Operating Room Management Unit, reported that 23 patients have undergone robotic surgery since the program began in October.

He told reporters that robotic surgery provides superior dexterity and high-definition 3D visualization, along with motion-scaling technology that eliminates natural hand tremors. This allows surgeons to perform precise procedures, particularly in the cervical, thoracic, and abdominal areas.

Lobo noted that aside from government hospitals, SPMC is the only government hospital outside Metro Manila equipped with this technology, with the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) being the only other public institution offering robotic surgery.

Currently, SPMC has one certified robotic surgeon, and two more are completing final training in Singapore. Over 30 additional surgeons are lined up for certification, reflecting the hospital’s long-term plan to expand its robotic surgery program.

While robotic procedures are more costly, Lobo said SPMC is working to ensure patients may still benefit from the zero-balance billing policy.

He added that robotic surgery offers significant advantages, including reduced pain, less blood loss, faster recovery, and a lower likelihood of converting to open surgery. Patients will choose from available options, including open, laparoscopic, or robotic, and make the final decision on their preferred approach.

In private hospitals, robotic surgery can cost around P500,000, but SPMC offers it at approximately P250,000. The robotic system itself costs more than P300 million and can be used for a wide range of procedures, including those involving the gallbladder, pancreas, and liver.

Beyond surgery, SPMC is also utilizing robotics in rehabilitation. Dr. Matthew Rex Madayag, Consultant and Fellow of the Philippine Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine, shared that robotic devices are now assisting stroke patients and individuals undergoing sports rehabilitation.

Technologies such as the Robotic Force (R-Force) help support lower body movement, enabling patients to walk, run, and train with reduced pain and discomfort. Another device, the Robotic Touch, is used in occupational therapy to stimulate neuroplasticity, particularly for patients whose upper extremity recovery is slower.

Madayag said many patients prefer robotic rehabilitation due to its effectiveness, with some even transferring from private hospitals to SPMC specifically to access the technology. PIA DAVAO