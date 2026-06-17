1st Grand Champs in Tarragona's street dance, float competitions crowned

TARRAGONA, Davao Oriental — The first-ever Yogyogan sa Dalan, a street dance competition, and Palutaw sa Dalan, a float competition, were successfully held on June 16, 2026, at the municipal hall grounds as part of the celebration of the 1st Ka'aNiYogan Festival and the 60th Founding Anniversary of the Municipality of Tarragona.

Entry Number 3, representing Barangays Central and Lucatan, emerged as Yog Yogan’s first grand champion, taking home a cash prize of P500,000 and a plaque. Meanwhile, Entry Number 4 of Barangays Limot and Ompao was named Palutaw’s first grand champion, earning the contingent a cash prize of P200,000.

Entry Number 3’s winning performance was inspired by the Filipino folklore “Gimino,” a traditional tale that tells of how a person who gets lost in the forest can find their way home by turning their clothes inside out. The contingent also received the Best in Choreography special award.

According to Barangay Central Punong Barangay Fiel Melan Bulaong, who served as the team's leader, the group was delighted that their hard work and months of preparation paid off in the competition.

Bulaong also said that the prize money will be shared with the dancers who dedicated their time and effort to the performance.

Winning second place in Yogyogan is entry number 3 of Barangays Cabagayan and Tomoaong, earning the team P300,000 and a plaque. They also got the special awards Best in Musicality and Best in Artistic Design.

Entry number 1 of brgys. Dadong and Jovellar was the third placer in Yogyogan, taking home P200,000 in cash prize and a plaque.

Meanwhile, in Palutaw, second place went to entry number 1 of Brgys. Dadong and Jovellar, who got P125,000 in cash prize, and last place went to entry number 3, representing Brgys. Cabagayan and Tomoaong.

Meanwhile, Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong expressed his gratitude to all participants who joined the first Yogyogan sa Dalan and Palutaw sa Dalan competitions of the Ka'aNiYogan Festival, exclaiming that the actual champion is him.

"Ang tinuod nga champion karon kay ako tungod sa inyong suporta!" Mayor Bulaong said, emphasizing that even with the events just being launched, the people of Tarragona did not hesitate to participate and get involved.

At the end of his speech, participants and attendees alike were elated upon hearing the mayor’s announcement that he would increase the cash prizes for all winners.

"Tungod kay makapanindog sa balahibo ang ilang mga performance, hantod karon nanindog pa akong balahibo sa kanindot sa ilang mga performance (Because their performances could make one’s hair stand on end, even until now, my hair is still standing because of how beautiful their performances were)," the mayor said, increasing the initial cash prizes for the third placer from P100,000 to P200,000; for the second placer, from P200,000 to P300,000, and for the champion, from P300,000 to half a million pesos.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bulaong emphasized that the festival aims to provide entertainment and a platform for Tarragonians.

"The people deserve this," he explained during the pre-event press conference.

Tarragona's first Ka'aNiYogan Festival underscores the municipality's commitment to promoting culture, creativity, and community pride. CEA