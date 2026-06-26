1st Kadayawan trail run attracts nearly 3K professional, amateur participants

THE first-ever trail run event under the Kadayawan Festival has attracted nearly 3,000 participants, including professional runners from across the Asia-Pacific region, as organizers prepare for one of the biggest sporting events this year.

During the iSpeak Media Forum on June 25, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Mikey Aportadera, head of Davao City Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO), said preparations are underway for the event, which will feature four race categories and a prize pool of up to P1 million.

Aportadera said organizers have conducted several site inspections and coordination meetings ahead of the race.

"So far, we have already done so many oculars and meetings with the organizers. As far as we know, our slots have already been sold out. However, due to public demand, we are considering opening additional slots for certain distances," he said.

The event will feature the five-kilometer, 12-kilometer, 25-kilometer and 50-kilometer categories, which will be held on the same date.

Aportadera said the race has generated strong interest among local and international runners.

"We have around 2,700 to 2,800 participants who have registered. Some professional runners from the Asia-Pacific region will be joining for the first time here in Davao City," he said.

He added that organizers expect around 30 to 50 professional runners to participate, while the majority of registrants are amateur runners competing in various categories.

"It's not only about racing; it's also about showcasing the communities in these areas and highlighting the beauty of Davao City's backroads and the convenience of getting there. That is what we want to promote," Aportadera said.

Meanwhile, Executive Program Director of SDD-CMO Justine Marie Adobo said the trail run is among the 57 sporting events submitted for inclusion in this year's Kadayawan Festival.

"Meron nga tayong 57 na mga sporting events accredited for the Kadayawan Festival. However, these events are still subject to approval by the Executive Committee, so we cannot yet disclose the complete list," Adobo said.

(We have 57 sporting events accredited for the Kadayawan Festival. However, these events are still subject to approval by the Executive Committee, so we cannot yet disclose the complete list.)

She said the city government continues to support sporting events through cash prizes, appreciation fees, venue rentals, trophies, and medals.

Adobo also said the champion in the 50-kilometer category will receive P40,000, while participants may also compete for awards in their respective age-group divisions.

Organizers said security and deployment plans are still being finalized and will be announced once approved by the city's public safety cluster. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/ SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN