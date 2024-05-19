1st Mt. Karilongan Trail Marathon participants plant 120 trees

ABOUT 120 trees were planted by the 81 participants during the first-ever Mount Karilongan Trail Marathon on May 12, 2024, in Barangay Carmen, Baguio District, Davao City.

The Mount Karilongan Trail Marathon is a plant-and-run charity race event organized by Vertical to Sky Sports Management and EGIP Foundation Inc., together with the Obu-Manuvu Community of Carmen and the barangay officials of Carmen.

Julius Paner, the City Tourism Officer of the Municipality of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur and one of the trail run participants, said that in addition to participating in a trail run, he can also help the environment by planting trees.

“What is unique about this trail run is aside from challenging trails and 1083 steps stairs, we are able also to plant trees to contribute to our environment and to the advocacy of the tribe and of the organizers to protect and reforest some denuded parts of the ancestral land,” he said.

Michael Martin, EGIP Foundation Inc.'s reforestation officer, said that they were able to plant more trees than the number of participants because some wanted to plant more than five trees. They said that this was their measure to combat the increasing heat index, particularly in the downtown area.

“Some of the participants wanted to plant five or more trees as they said it is their response to the high heat index that they experience in the downtown area,” he said.

The Mount Karilongan Trail Marathon consisted of three distance categories: 10 kilometers (km), 21 km, and 42 km. These covered paved roads, stair climbing, single track, dirt roads, river crossings, jungle trails, and technical and runnable terrain covering five minor mountains with an elevation gain of more than 2,000 meters. The participants were also able to pass the “Koontayan ‘To Obu-manuvu Ecocultural Adventure,” an ecotourism initiative of the indigenous people.

The Mt. Karilongan Trail Marathon 42km top three finishers under the male category are Eldy Bulod, Sean John Aying, and Agelito Vertudazo. Jannen Bonhoc took first place for the female finisher, and Dolly Joy Alonzo placed second.

The finishers for the 21-km in the male categories are Dem Sangines, Jonash Balacuit, and Sol Augustus Lorejo, while for the female category, Carmhelle Pilos, Marie Jave Sanchez, and Marjories Aijee Lucero.

For the 10-km, the top three finishers in the male category are Jode Mendina, Christian Cambas, and Kim Britz Omaque; for the female category, Juvy Torbila, May Anne Deseo, and Cleo Gil Panturas.

Celina van Dierendonck, Public Relations and Communication Manager of EGIP Foundation, said that with the success of this year's Mount Karilongan Trail Marathon, they will conduct another one next year. She said they would prepare more challenging trails and trees for the participants.

Echoing Dierendonck sentiments, Romualdo Calbes, Race Director of the event from Vertical to Sky Sports Management, said they expect the number of participants to increase. He said,” We will expect more participants next year, possibly some foreign participants since it is a candidate race this year and will be part of the International Race Calendar of Asia Trail Master 2025 Grandmaster and Championship points.” RGP