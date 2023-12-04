1st reg’l Peso gab held in DavOr

THE first-ever Regional Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Congress was held in the Province of Davao Oriental on Thursday, November 30.

In collaboration with the Provincial Government Unit of Davao Oriental, the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Oriental (Dole-Davao Oriental), Peso-Davao Oriental, and the Peso Managers Association of the Philippines (Peso MAP), the congress was conducted.

With the theme, 'Riding the Wave of Opportunities: Transforming Peso through Advanced Functions, Structural Innovation, and Holistic Career Support Programs,' it aims to bolster Peso programs and bring forth employment opportunities by collaborating with other stakeholders in the region.

In a Facebook post, Niño Sotero L. Uy Jr., Davao Oriental governor, said the regional offices will continuously contribute to the development of Peso programs.

"The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, along with all the government units in the entire region, stands firm in its commitment to support Peso programs and initiatives aimed at catalyzing employment opportunities," Uy said.

Uy expressed that the LGU of Davao Oriental is dedicated to equipping its workforce with skills and knowledge so that they can reach their full potential. He stressed the importance of employment initiatives in the region as a pivotal role in improving the living conditions of the people of Davao Oriental as well as the entire Davao Region.

Several employees coming from all the provinces of Davao Region have participated in the congress.

Also, the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PPeso) was recognized for its outstanding performance in the implementation of the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), job fair, and career guidance. The office was also nominated as the Best Peso first-class province. RGP