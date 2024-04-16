2 airlines confirm sked adjustments

TWO major airlines in the country have confirmed their schedule adjustments of several domestic flights following the temporary closure of the Davao International Airport (DIA) also known as Francisco Bangoy International Airport ordered by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on April 13, 2024.

CAAP issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) B0950/24 indicating that closure would take place daily from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. until June 1 for Emergency Repair (Asphalt Overlay) on the airport’s runway.

This includes repairing the two-inch-thick damaged asphalt surface, applying an emulsified asphalt tack layer, pouring a hot bituminous asphalt mixture across 1,200 square meters, and repainting the damaged runway markers that are still in place.

The schedule adjustment travel advisory posted by the Philippine Airlines includes:

PR 2821 MANILA - DAVAO

ETD MNL: From 10:15PM to 9:45PM

ETA DVO: From 12:05AM to 11:35PM

PR2822 DAVAO - MANILA

ETD DVO: From 3:20AM to 4:00AM

ETA MNL: From 5:10AM to 5:45AM



PR2807 MANILA - DAVAO

ETD MNL: From 11:15PM to 2:20AM

ETA DVO: From 1:05AM to 4:10AM



PR2808 DAVAO - MANILA

ETD DVO: From 2:10AM to 4:50AM

ETA MNL: From 4:00AM to 6:40AM



Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific Air has yet to announce its advisory on the possible operations of local flights but they confirmed that they will also have schedule adjustments.

“We are drafting an advisory on this. We will share the written statement with you once ready. Thank you”, Erwin Colcol, Cebu Pacific’s Corporate Communication told SunStar Davao on Monday morning, April 15.

However, the airline company assured that all passengers were already notified of the changes and adjustments for their scheduled flights.

“Pending the issuance of the advisory, we can share that passengers on the affected flights have been properly informed about the flight changes ahead of time. Email notifications have already been sent to them,” Colcol added in a text message.

To recall earlier this month, CAAP imposed temporary runway closure at Tacloban Airport in order to conduct emergency runway repairs that resulted in the cancellation of multiple domestic flights. DEF