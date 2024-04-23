2 alleged lovers found dead in condo

The two were allegedly real-life partners based on their family and relatives’ accounts, however, police still confirm this.

The two victims, according to their families, traveled from Manila to Davao City for “We The Kings” Asia Tour concert at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang on the same date.

“Ongoing pa gihapon ang laglom nga investigation. Lisod man gud [mo-confirm] as of now basig along the way, malahi ang mga istorya (The in-depth investigation is still ongoing. It's really hard [to confirm] as of now because stories might be changed along the way),” newly revamped Buhangin Police Station Commander Police Major Marvin Hugos revealed to SunStar Davao on Monday morning, April 22.

Meanwhile, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) city director, Colonel Richard Bad-ang revealed in Newsfort, an online media platform, that the couple, identified as Jeff Paredes and Jennifer Chavez, both 30 to 40 years old, were in an eight-year relationship already.

He also revealed that “crime of passion and personal issue” might be the possible angles of the crime.

Paredes was found at 5:50 a.m. on the ground floor, sustaining nine stab wounds on different parts of his body, while Chavez, who received multiple cuts, was discovered by the police authorities at 10 p.m. of the same day inside her unit.

Currently, the topic #JusticeforChavez has been trending on Facebook with some netizens, mostly her closest friends, calling for a swift probe into the incident.

“It's heartbreaking to say goodbye. Rest in peace, dear Jennifer Chavez. You'll always be remembered. Hope justice comes soon for you and your partner,” one Mark Edward expressed.

“Justice for my Friend. Ano na magkasama palang tayo sa One Ayala last week ah [Jennifer Chavez]. Manlilibre pa ako sa first month ko sa work di ba [?],” another one said.

The concert organizer had also posted a public advisory during the event and flashed Chavez’s name on the screen saying “We are looking for Jennifer Chavez. Please proceed to the organizer’s table outside.”

As of press writing, investigators have already conducted the lifting of latent prints and swabbing for blood examination while an autopsy of the body was already requested to determine the cause of death. DEF