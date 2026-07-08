2 cops killed in ambush in Sultan Kudarat

TWO police officers were killed in an ambush in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday evening, July 7, in what authorities are investigating as a possible work-related attack linked to the victims’ active law enforcement duties.

The fatalities were identified as Patrolman Joerel Bullos and Patrolman Apollo Pagurayan, both assigned to the 1202nd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-12) under the Police Regional Office in the Soccsksargen Region (PRO-12).

Initial police investigation showed that the two officers were riding a motorcycle on their way back to their base after conducting checkpoint operations along the boundary of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat and Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur when they were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen.

The attack occurred at around 7 p.m. while the officers were passing the Tinumiguis Bridge in Barangay Tinumiguis.

Authorities said the assailants, believed to be armed with an M16 rifle, opened fire on the victims, who died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police Regional Office-12 Director Brig. Gen. Alan Manibog said investigators are looking into a possible work-related motive, citing the officers’ active participation in law enforcement operations and checkpoint duties.

“They were just doing their job and enforcing the law. Nagtrabaho lang man unta ang tropa nato. Ang atong mga tropa, very aggressive sa implementation,” the official said over a live interview.

The regional police chief strongly condemned what he described as a deliberate and carefully planned attack against officers who were simply carrying out their duties.

Manibog said investigators are exploring the possibility that individuals previously apprehended by the slain officers during law enforcement operations may have been involved in planning the ambush, although he emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing.

He added that threats have always been part of police work, particularly for personnel assigned to frontline law enforcement and checkpoint operations, but stressed that the attack would not deter the Philippine National Police (PNP) from carrying out its mandate to protect the public and enforce the law.

Currently, police have launched a massive manhunt for several persons of interest while investigators continue gathering evidence to identify those responsible for the attack.

Manibog has also ordered a thorough investigation to ensure the immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of those behind the killings.

In a separate statement, the Lambayong Municipal Police Station condemned the ambush, describing it as a brazen attack against law enforcement personnel performing their sworn duties.

Lambayong police chief Lt. Col. Leonel V. Delasan assured the public that all available resources have been mobilized to pursue the perpetrators and bring them before the courts.

PRO-12 likewise extended its condolences to the families of the slain officers and vowed to relentlessly pursue justice for the victims.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao, a close relative of Bullos who refused to be named in this interview described the slain policeman as a kind-hearted individual with no known enemies who was well-loved in their community.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Sucayan Tamayo Jr. expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, noting that the police officer was a resident of Barangay Cebuano in Tupi, South Cotabato.

“Kaisa tayo sa panalangin para sa paghingi ng lakas at pag-asa para sa kanilang mga naulila. Nawa’y manaig ang hustisya at mapanagot sa lalong madaling panahon ang mga may sala. Maraming salamat sa inyong kabayanihan at serbisyo sa bayan.”

As of press time, authorities have yet to identify the suspects or determine whether the ambush was carried out by members of an organized armed group or individual assailants.

SunStar Davao had also sought an updated statement from the PRO-12 regarding the progress of the investigation, but the regional police office had yet to respond. DEF