2 Dabawenyos top chemical engineers licensure exams

TWO Dabawenyos have made it to the Top 10 in the recently concluded Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination held from October 14 to 16, 2023.

As per the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) results unveiled on October 20, Allen Louis Tan Orot, representing the University of Mindanao in Davao City (UM-Davao), secured an impressive 4th place with an outstanding rating of 87.30%. Not far behind, Neal Audrey Longakit Estrelloso from Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) secured the 5th spot with an impressive rating of 86.70%.

AdDU also distinguished itself by claiming the sixth position among the top-performing schools nationwide in these examinations. Out of 38 examinees, AdDU earned an 81.58 percent passing rate.

Meanwhile, UM-Davao boasted a solid 68.97% passing rate, with 20 out of 29 examinees making the grade. Additionally, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao saw its lone examinee successfully clear the examination.

Robby Andre Tan Ching, representing De La Salle University, clinched the top spot with a 90 percent rating

The PRC reported that out of 927 candidates, 651 successfully passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Chemical Engineering across various locations including the National Capital Region (NCR), Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Rosales in October 2023. ICE