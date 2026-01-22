2 Davao City schools get bomb threat within a day

TWO schools in Davao City were temporarily disrupted on Wednesday, January 21, after separate bomb threats were reported within a span of 24 hours, prompting security responses from authorities. Both incidents were later declared hoaxes following inspections by police bomb disposal units.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) confirmed that no explosives were found at Cabantian National High School and Assumption College of Davao, after thorough clearing operations conducted by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine (EOD-K9) Unit, with support from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Cabantian National High School incident

At Cabantian National High School, classes were temporarily relocated to the barangay gym after a bomb threat was reported early Wednesday. According to DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, the alert stemmed from a Grade 7 student who informed her teacher about a message she received via Facebook Messenger on Tuesday evening, January 20. The message claimed that a bomb had been placed inside the school premises.

School authorities immediately coordinated with the police, prompting the deployment of the EOD-K9 team to conduct a systematic inspection of the campus. After completing the search, authorities confirmed that no explosive device was found and officially declared the threat negative.

Assumption College of Davao Threat

A similar security concern was reported at Assumption College of Davao on Wednesday night, where the school administration received a bomb threat through its official Facebook page. As a precaution, school officials suspended classes and coordinated with the DCPO, EOD-K9, and SWAT units for assessment and response.

Following inspection, police declared the threat a hoax and confirmed that all school buildings were safe for occupancy.

In an official statement, the school administration announced that classes at all levels, as well as office operations, will resume on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The school also thanked students, parents, faculty, staff, and partners for remaining calm and cooperative throughout the incident.

Police warning on bomb threats

In response to the incidents, DCPO acting city director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip issued a public advisory reminding the public that bomb threats are considered serious criminal offenses under Presidential Decree No. 1727.

He emphasized that making, spreading, or joking about bomb threats, whether done in person, online, or through any form of communication can result in criminal liability. Under the law, individuals found guilty may face up to five years of imprisonment, a fine of up to P40,000, or both, subject to the discretion of the court.

Authorities stressed that false bomb threats cause unnecessary fear, disrupt school operations, and divert critical law enforcement and emergency resources from real security concerns.

Ongoing Investigation

The DCPO said investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals responsible for the false reports. Police also reiterated their appeal for responsible use of social media and urged the public to report any suspicious activity through proper channels.

Both school campuses have since been declared secure, and normal operations are set to resume as scheduled.