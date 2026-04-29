2 Davao Region cops nabbed at MisOr checkpoint for allegedly possessing ore

TWO active police officers assigned in Davao Region were among six individuals arrested in a checkpoint operation in Opol, Misamis Oriental, after authorities intercepted a vehicle carrying an estimated P290,000 worth of suspected mineral ores on Monday afternoon, April 28, 2026.

The Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) confirmed the involvement of its personnel, who are assigned to the Monkayo Municipal Police Station. The arrest was carried out at a checkpoint in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Limonda, according to reports from the Police Regional Office–Northern Mindanao.

The six suspects were onboard an Isuzu L300 when authorities flagged them for inspection. Police said sacks of suspected mineral ores were found in plain view behind the passenger seat of the vehicle. The individuals reportedly failed to present transport or mining permits, prompting their arrest.

Recovered from the scene were 58 sacks of suspected unprocessed minerals, along with service firearms, magazines, and ammunition belonging to the two police officers.

Authorities identified the police personnel using aliases as a 47-year-old police senior master sergeant and a 37-year-old police staff sergeant, both assigned to the Monkayo Municipal Police Station. The four civilian companions were also apprehended, but investigators have yet to establish the full extent of their roles and the origin and destination of the mineral cargo.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Opol Municipal Police and are facing possible charges for violation of Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act.

In a statement, PRO-Davao Regional Director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete emphasized accountability within the ranks, saying:

“While it is disheartening to see members of our own ranks implicated in such activities, let this serve as a firm reminder that the uniform is not a shield for lawlessness.”

Rosete also assured that the regional police office is fully cooperating with investigators and will ensure due process is observed, noting that any personnel found violating laws and regulations will face appropriate sanctions after a thorough investigation.

He further stressed that the integrity of the organization remains intact despite the incident, adding that the actions of a few should not overshadow the service of the majority of law-abiding personnel.

In a separate briefing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the immediate relief of the two police officers from their posts. PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño also noted that the officers were apprehended outside their area of assignment, suggesting possible involvement in escorting or providing protection for the transport of mineral ore.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of the minerals and the possible network behind the illegal transport. DEF