2 drowning incidents logged on Black Saturday

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao recorded two drowning incidents in two places in the Davao Region on Black Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The first case was a fisherman who died while fishing in Bulata Fishing Village, Barangay Lawa, Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental around 1 p.m.

The victim's wife revealed that he might have suffered an epileptic attack that made him fall into the sea and drown.

Another incident was logged in Barangay Dawan, Mati City, Davao Oriental. According to the report, the victim, who was also a fisherman, went to a fish cage with his son and wife around 3 p.m.

The wife narrated that her husband jumped into the sea to save the boat they had left behind which had been blown away by the wind. The victim failed to retrieve the boat, so he decided to return to the fish cage. However, he was not able to reach the fish cage because of the strong waves that also caused his drowning.

The Coast Guard Station Davao Oriental and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recovered the body of the victim. RGL